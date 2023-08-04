Power Integrations, Inc.

NASDAQ: POWI

August 2023

©2023 Power Integrations, Inc. | power.com

Forward-LookingStatements/Non-GAAP Metrics

These slides accompany an oral presentation by Power Integrations, Inc., which contains forward-looking statements. Each statement relating to events that will

or may occur in the future is a forward-looking statement. The Company's actual

results may differ materially from those suggested in the presentation. Information concerning factors that could cause such a difference is contained in the Company's most recent report on Form 10-K.

This presentation may also contain certain non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial metrics to GAAP results are available on the investor page of the Power Integrations website, http://investors.power.com.

©2023 Power Integrations, Inc. | power.com

2

ICs for Energy Production, Transmission & Consumption

Technology leader

High-efficiency

Gate drivers for

Highly-efficient,

Automotive solutions

in ICs for energy-

driver ICs energizing

renewable energy,

reliable and

for efficient, compact

efficient AC-DC

the LED lighting

DC transmission,

integrated motor

high-voltage power

power supplies

revolution

electric locomotives

drivers

conversion and

and more

control

©2023 Power Integrations, Inc. | power.com

3

What Are Power Converters?

AC-DC

Converts high-voltage AC to low-voltage DC

(Power supplies)

Provides safety isolation

Efficiency critical

High-voltage

AC Input Low-voltage

DC Output

DC-AC

Converts DC to AC

HV DC

(Inverters)

AC Grid

Requires safety-isolated gate drivers

Efficiency critical

Inverter

©2023 Power Integrations, Inc. | power.com

4

High voltage (HV) is a Unique Specialty, and PI is the Only HV Pure Play

Our Addressable Market is Expanding and Diversifying

Key Takeaways

GaN is the Future of HV Power Conversion, and PI is the Leader in GaN

High-voltage Semiconductors are Crucial to a Lower-carbon Future

©2023 Power Integrations, Inc. | power.com

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Power Integrations Inc. published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 21:49:01 UTC.