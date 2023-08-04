These slides accompany an oral presentation by Power Integrations, Inc., which contains forward-looking statements. Each statement relating to events that will
or may occur in the future is a forward-looking statement. The Company's actual
results may differ materially from those suggested in the presentation. Information concerning factors that could cause such a difference is contained in the Company's most recent report on Form 10-K.
This presentation may also contain certain non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial metrics to GAAP results are available on the investor page of the Power Integrations website, http://investors.power.com.
Power Integrations Inc. published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 21:49:01 UTC.
Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The Company's products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use. The Company's ICs used in alternating current (AC)-direct current (DC) power supply convert high-voltage AC from a wall outlet to the low-voltage DC required by electronic devices. The Company offers a range of products, such as TOPSwitch, TinySwitch, LinkSwitch and Hiper families. It also offers CapZero and SenZero families. The Company offers a range of high-voltage gate-driver products sold under the SCALE and SCALE-II product-family names. The BridgeSwitch family of products is a family of motor-driver ICs addressing brushless DC (BLDC) motor applications up to approximately 400 watts.