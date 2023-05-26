Advanced search
    POWI   US7392761034

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.

(POWI)
05-25-2023
85.66 USD   +2.99%
05/19Transcript : Power Integrations, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/09Power Integrations' New 3300 V IGBT Module Gate Driver Reports Telemetry Data for Observability, Predictive Maintenance and Lifetime Modeling
BU
Power Integrations CFO to Present at TD Cowen Conference

05/26/2023
Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced that Sandeep Nayyar, the company’s chief financial officer, will present at the TD Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom conference in New York on May 31, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Live and archived webcasts of the presentations will be available at the investor page of the company’s website, investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 546 M - -
Net income 2023 82,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 59,3x
Yield 2023 0,89%
Capitalization 4 913 M 4 913 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,00x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,30x
Nbr of Employees 831
Free-Float 98,4%
Managers and Directors
Balu Balakrishnan Vice President-Engineering & Marketing
Sandeep Nayyar Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
William L. George Chairman
Radu Barsan Vice President-Technology
David M. H. Matthews Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.15.96%4 913
NVIDIA CORPORATION159.89%939 295
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED21.07%456 586
BROADCOM INC.30.35%303 854
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.85.81%193 807
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS2.66%153 956
