Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Power Integrations, Inc.    POWI

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.

(POWI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Power Integrations : December 2020 Company Presentation

12/16/2020 | 04:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Power Integrations, Inc.

Nasdaq: POWI

December 2020

Forward-LookingStatements/Non-GAAP Metrics

These slides accompany an oral presentation by Power Integrations, Inc., which contains forward-looking statements. Each statement relating to events that will

or may occur in the future is a forward-looking statement. The Company's actual

results may differ materially from those suggested in the presentation. Information concerning factors that could cause such a difference is contained in the Company's most recent report on Form 10-K.

This presentation may also contain certain non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial metrics to GAAP results are available on the investor page of the Power Integrations website, http://investors.power.com.

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

2

ICs for Energy Production, Transmission & Consumption

Technology leader in ICs for energy- efficient AC-DC power supplies

High-efficiency driver ICs energizing the LED-lighting revolution

Reliable gate drivers for vital systems when safety is paramount

Highly efficient, reliable and integrated motor drivers

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

3

Comprehensive Expertise in High Voltage

Ultra-simple power converters

Fewer components

Shorter design cycles

Easier to manufacture

Higher reliability

BOM cost similar to discrete designs

Highly energy-efficient

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

4

Long-Term Secular Growth Drivers

Ongoing transition to IC-based power supplies

Integration saves labor and materials, improves reliability

Energy-efficient electronics & appliances

Driven by standards and consumer awareness

Expanding market opportunity - SAM up nearly 3x since 2010

Faster charging for mobile devices

Home & building automation / smart lighting and appliances / IoT Battery-powered tools, e-bikes, electric transportation BridgeSwitch™ motor-drive ICs expand appliance SAM

LED lighting

Automotive: extensive high-voltage content in EVs

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

5

The Power Integrations Advantage

EMI filter and bridge rectifier

Isolation transformer

Synchronous rectification

Output current and voltage control

Switching MOSFET and current sense

Opto-coupler feedback

Conventional Phone Charger - More than 60 Components

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

6

The Power Integrations Advantage

InnoSwitch™

  • Switching MOSFET
  • Current sense
  • FluxLink™ replaces opto-coupler
  • Synchronous rectification driver
  • Output current and voltage control

Phone-charger Power Supply Using InnoSwitch-CH - only 24 parts

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

7

InnoSwitch™: A Higher Level of Integration

First IC to integrate primary and secondary sides of power supply across safety barrier

Enabled by FluxLink™ technology

Drastic reduction in component count, complexity

Highly energy-efficient

PrimarySecondary

Very high efficiency

Very low standby consumption

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

8

Highly Integrated Converters Replace Discretes

65 W adapter with discretes:

65 W adapter with POWI InnoSwitch™3

72 components, two heatsinks, 144 cm3

39 components, no heatsinks, 59 cm3

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

9

InnoSwitch Now with GaN Technology

Gallium-nitride (GaN) transistors are better than silicon

More efficient, cooler, smaller power supplies

Leading the way to "no-heatsink" designs at high power levels

GaN transistor technology is the future for power conversion

POWI approach is to enclose and protect the GaN device in our ICs

Engineers see significant performance benefits

But won't otherwise notice a change

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

10

GaN for Size and Efficiency

Aftermarket USB PD adapters

Products with size ORefficiency needs

High-end cellphone/tablet chargers

Appliances, TVs, server standby, AIO PCs,

Notebook adapters

video games

Applications requiring feature benefits

of InnoSwitch, but with more power

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

11

Spanning the Power Range

AC-DC

LED Drivers

Gate Drivers

Motor Drivers

SCALE-iDriver™+SCALE™-2

BridgeSwitch™

TOPSwitch

TinySwitch

Hiper Family / CAPZero

SENZero / Qspeed

InnoSwitch3

Up to 65 W

LinkSwitch

Up to 120 W

LED Driver Products - LYTSwitch

Up to 75 W

0 W 2 W

5 W

20 W

50 W

100 W 200 W 500 W

10 kW 100 kW 1 GW

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

12

Power Everywhere

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

13

Addressable Market Now $4+ Billion

LED lighting

Home/building automation

Smart meters

Industrial controls

Battery-powered tools

UPS

Industrial motor drives

Industrial

White goods

Air conditioners

TV standby / TV main Small appliances

Set-top boxes DVD players

Wind/solar inverters

Electric trains/buses

DC transmission

Medical

Desktop/server standby

Desktop main

Notebook/tablet adapters

LCD monitors

Printers

Game consoles

Mobile phone chargers

Computer

Consumer

Cordless phone adapters

Broadband modems

Comms

VoIP phones

Wireless routers

High-power applications in red

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

14

Technology Trends Bring SAM Expansion

Rapid charging for mobile-device market

Faster chargers = greater dollar content, higher efficiency

Home & building automation / smart lighting and appliances / IoT

Smarter homes and appliances = more power needed = greater POWI dollar content

Electrification creating new opportunities in tools, transportation

Lithium-ion batteries replacing gas and plug-in electric for lawn equipment, vacuums Electric cars, locomotives, buses, delivery vehicles, etc.

Conversion to brushless DC motors in appliances

New BridgeSwitch™ ICs target motors up to 300W

LED lighting - requires AC-DC drivers

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

15

InnoSwitch3 for Rapid Charging

Faster chargers for bigger batteries, shorter charge times Demands ICs with high integration and maximum efficiency

Conventional

Charging

With PI Chipset

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

16

IoT / Home Automation

USB-C power receptacle with InnoSwitch3

Reliability, low standby power critical for IoT devices and USB receptacles

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

17

Gate Drivers for High-Power Market

Acquired CT-Concept in 2012

Addressing applications 10 kW to 1 GW

DC industrial motors, renewable energy, electric transportation, DC transmission

Drivers for IGBTs and SiC switches

SCALE™ drivers reduce component count, enhance efficiency, reliability

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

18

EVs Bring High Voltage to the Automobile Industry

Traction Inverter

SiC MOSFET or IGBT gate drivers

Emergency power supply

InnoSwitch3-AQ

  • Tens of dollars of potential content per car
    Drive train, charging, DC-DC conversion
  • Several POWI products now auto-qualified

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

19

BridgeSwitch™ Motor-Driver ICs for BLDC Motors

98.5% efficiency

Integrated Half-Bridge (IHB) architecture eliminates heatsinks

Built-in protection

Simplifies and shortens regulatory approval Hardware fault management simplifies software

Ideal for appliances - white goods and industrial

Ceiling fans, water pumps, air-conditioning, motors

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

20

LYTSwitch™ Drivers for LED Lighting

Traditional light sources phasing out LEDs need efficient, reliable AC-DC drivers

Integration brings reliability, efficiency, size advantage

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

21

Global Presence

Headquarters in San José, California

Design centers: U.S., Canada, Switzerland, UK, Germany, Malaysia, Philippines 19 field labs worldwide

PI Locations

Wafer Foundry (Lapis, EPSON, X-FAB, Toshiba)

Assembly Subcontractor

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

22

Target Financial Model

Low-double-digit revenue growth

9% CAGR since 2001

Non-GAAP gross margin 50-55%

50.3% in Q3 2020

Non-GAAP operating margin 20%+

20.7% in Q3 2020

Non-GAAP tax rate 7-8%

Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company

Achieving up to $1 Billion in Annual Sales

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

23

Track Record of Growth

Revenues ($M)

450

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

2001

2010

2019

Note: Revenues prior to 2017 do not reflect ASC 606 recast; see company website for recast financial data for 2015-2016

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

24

Well-Diversified Revenue Mix

2002

24%

Consumer

9%

Industrial

23% 43%

Computer Comms

2020

Sept. YTD

34%

Consumer

32%

Industrial 28% Comms

6%

Computer

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

25

Strong Cash Flow

$M

Cash flow from operations

CAPEX

FCF (with FCF Margin)

100

90

24%

22%

80

70

20%

14%

60

18%

50

16%

11%

12%

40

14%

10%

13%

12%

30

20

10

0

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

FCF = Cash flow from operations less capital expenditures

2019 GAAP Cash from Operations = $224.5M; above excludes impact of litigation settlement

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

26

Four-Prong Approach to Capital Management

Accelerated Internal

Investment

Cash-rich Business Model

Targeted M&A

Healthy Balance Sheet,

Domestic Cash Resources

Opportunistic Buybacks

Effective Tax Strategy

Dividends

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

27

Strong Balance Sheet

At Sept. 30, 2020

$445M cash and investments

$175M litigation settlement received in Oct. 2019

No debt

Quarterly dividend of $0.11/share

Share count down 7% since 2008 on stock buybacks

Cash and Investments ($M)

450

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

Q3'08

Q3'12

Q3'16

Q3'20

Diluted Shares Outstanding (M)*

70

65

60

55

50

45

40

35

Q3'08

Q3'12

Q3'16

Q3'20

*Adjusted for August 2020 2:1 stock split

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

28

Recognized Leader in Energy Efficiency

Member of clean-tech stock indices

The Cleantech Index (CTIUS)

Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy (CELS)

Ardour Global Index (AGIGL)

ECPI Global Clean Energy Index (GALPHCLN)

Twice named a top 20 sustainable stock by SustainableBusiness.com

ENERGY STAR® award recipient

Star of Energy Efficiency award recipient

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

29

EcoSmart Technology Saves Energy

>15 billion EcoSmart chips sold since 1998

Over 125B kWh of standby energy saved

>$12B saved by end users

Millions of tons of CO2 emissions averted

Estimated Energy Savings from EcoSmart Devices

140

(Billions)

120

100

kWhsaved

60

80

Cumulative

20

40

0

16

(B)

12

Devices

14

8

EcoSmart

10

of

6

Sales

4

Cumulative

2

0

kWh saved (B)

Units Sold (B)

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

30

Energy Vampire vs. LinkZero™

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

31

Energy-Efficiency Specs Drive Innovation

External power supply requirements in Europe tightening for 2020

ENERGY STAR® "Most Efficient" label rewards top performers

SEAD awards for connected efficiency

In 2020, light bulbs in U.S. required to be 60-70% more efficient than standard incandescent bulbs

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

32

Simplifying Power Supplies, Reducing E-waste

Hiper™ products replace up to 100 components

HiperPFS, HiperLCS / HiperTFS

©2020 Power Integrations | www.power.com

33

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Power Integrations Inc. published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 21:02:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
04:03pPOWER INTEGRATIONS : December 2020 Company Presentation
PU
12/07POWER INTEGRATIONS : Named Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company by Glo..
BU
11/27POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/24POWER INTEGRATIONS : Management to Speak at Virtual Investor Conference
BU
11/19Insider at Power Integrations (POWI) Makes Significant Sale of Stock
MT
11/19INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs 90-Day Selling Trend at Power Integrations
MT
11/18INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at Power Integrations
MT
11/10Insider Sales at Power Integrations (POWI) are Significant and Extend the Sel..
MT
11/09INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs 90-Day Selling Trend at Power Integrations
MT
10/29POWER INTEGRATIONS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 468 M - -
Net income 2020 62,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 75,7x
Yield 2020 0,80%
Capitalization 4 639 M 4 639 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 9,92x
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,81x
Nbr of Employees 699
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Power Integrations, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 67,50 $
Last Close Price 77,50 $
Spread / Highest target -7,10%
Spread / Average Target -12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Balu Balakrishnan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William L. George Chairman
Raja G. Petrakian Vice President-Operations
Sandeep Nayyar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, VP
Radu Barsan Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.51.13%4 639
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED54.68%464 029
NVIDIA CORPORATION127.12%330 806
INTEL CORPORATION-15.67%207 625
BROADCOM INC.32.29%169 106
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED65.81%167 795
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ