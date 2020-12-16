Power Integrations : December 2020 Company Presentation
Power Integrations, Inc.
Nasdaq: POWI
Forward-LookingStatements/Non-GAAP Metrics
These slides accompany an oral presentation by Power Integrations, Inc., which contains forward-looking statements. Each statement relating to events that will
or may occur in the future is a forward-looking statement. The Company's actual
results may differ materially from those suggested in the presentation. Information concerning factors that could cause such a difference is contained in the Company's most recent report on Form 10-K.
This presentation may also contain certain non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial metrics to GAAP results are available on the investor page of the Power Integrations website,
.
http://investors.power.com
ICs for Energy Production, Transmission & Consumption
Technology leader in ICs for energy- efficient AC-DC power supplies
High-efficiency driver ICs energizing the LED-lighting revolution
Reliable gate drivers for vital systems when safety is paramount
Highly efficient, reliable and integrated motor drivers
Comprehensive Expertise in High Voltage
Ultra-simple power converters
Fewer components
Shorter design cycles
Easier to manufacture
Higher reliability
BOM cost similar to discrete designs
Highly energy-efficient
Long-Term Secular Growth Drivers
Ongoing transition to IC-based power supplies
Integration saves labor and materials, improves reliability
Energy-efficient electronics & appliances
Driven by standards and consumer awareness
Expanding market opportunity - SAM up nearly 3x since 2010
Faster charging for mobile devices
Home & building automation / smart lighting and appliances / IoT Battery-powered tools, e-bikes, electric transportation BridgeSwitch™ motor-drive ICs expand appliance SAM
LED lighting
Automotive: extensive high-voltage content in EVs
The Power Integrations Advantage
EMI filter and bridge rectifier
Isolation transformer
Synchronous rectification
Output current and voltage control
Switching MOSFET and current sense
Opto-coupler feedback
Conventional Phone Charger - More than 60 Components
The Power Integrations Advantage
InnoSwitch™
Switching MOSFET
Current sense
FluxLink™ replaces opto-coupler
Synchronous rectification driver
Output current and voltage control
Phone-charger Power Supply Using InnoSwitch-CH - only 24 parts
InnoSwitch™: A Higher Level of Integration
First IC to integrate primary and secondary sides of power supply across safety barrier
Enabled by FluxLink™ technology
Drastic reduction in component count, complexity
Highly energy-efficient
Very high efficiency
Very low standby consumption
Highly Integrated Converters Replace Discretes
65 W adapter with discretes:
65 W adapter with POWI InnoSwitch™3
72 components, two heatsinks, 144 cm
3
39 components, no heatsinks, 59 cm
3
InnoSwitch Now with GaN Technology
Gallium-nitride (GaN) transistors are better than silicon
More efficient, cooler, smaller power supplies
Leading the way to "no-heatsink" designs at high power levels
GaN transistor technology is the future for power conversion
POWI approach is to enclose and protect the GaN device in our ICs
Engineers see significant performance benefits
But won't otherwise notice a change
GaN for Size and Efficiency
Aftermarket USB PD adapters
Products with size
ORefficiency needs
High-end cellphone/tablet chargers
Appliances, TVs, server standby, AIO PCs,
Notebook adapters
video games
Applications requiring feature benefits
of InnoSwitch, but with more power
AC-DC
LED Drivers
Gate Drivers
Motor Drivers
BridgeSwitch™
TOPSwitch
™
TinySwitch
™
Hiper Family / CAPZero
™
SENZero
™ / Qspeed ™
InnoSwitch3
™
Up to 65 W
LinkSwitch
™
Up to 120 W
LED Driver Products - LYTSwitch
™
Up to 75 W
0 W 2 W
5 W
20 W
50 W
100 W 200 W 500 W
10 kW 100 kW 1 GW
Addressable Market Now $4+ Billion
● LED lighting
● Home/building automation
● Smart meters
● Industrial controls
● Battery-powered tools
● UPS
● Industrial motor drives
● White goods
● Air conditioners
● TV standby / TV main ● Small appliances
● Set-top boxes ● DVD players
● Wind/solar inverters
● Electric trains/buses
● DC transmission
● Medical
● Desktop/server standby
● Desktop main
● Notebook/tablet adapters
● LCD monitors
● Printers
● Game consoles
● Mobile phone chargers
Computer
Consumer
● Cordless phone adapters
● Broadband modems
Comms
● VoIP phones
● Wireless routers
High-power applications in
red
Technology Trends Bring SAM Expansion
Rapid charging for mobile-device market
Faster chargers = greater dollar content, higher efficiency
Home & building automation / smart lighting and appliances / IoT
Smarter homes and appliances = more power needed = greater POWI dollar content
Electrification creating new opportunities in tools, transportation
Lithium-ion batteries replacing gas and plug-in electric for lawn equipment, vacuums Electric cars, locomotives, buses, delivery vehicles, etc.
Conversion to brushless DC motors in appliances
New BridgeSwitch™ ICs target motors up to 300W
LED lighting - requires AC-DC drivers
InnoSwitch3 for Rapid Charging
Faster chargers for bigger batteries, shorter charge times Demands ICs with high integration and maximum efficiency
Conventional
Charging
With PI Chipset
IoT / Home Automation
USB-C power receptacle with InnoSwitch3
Reliability, low standby power critical for IoT devices and USB receptacles
Gate Drivers for High-Power Market
Acquired CT-Concept in 2012
Addressing applications 10 kW to 1 GW
DC industrial motors, renewable energy, electric transportation, DC transmission
Drivers for IGBTs and SiC switches
SCALE™ drivers reduce component count, enhance efficiency, reliability
EVs Bring High Voltage to the Automobile Industry
Traction Inverter
SiC MOSFET or IGBT gate drivers
Emergency power supply
InnoSwitch3-AQ
Tens of dollars of potential content per car • Drive train, charging, DC-DC conversion
Several POWI products now auto-qualified
BridgeSwitch™ Motor-Driver ICs for BLDC Motors
98.5% efficiency
Integrated Half-Bridge (IHB) architecture eliminates heatsinks
Built-in protection
Simplifies and shortens regulatory approval Hardware fault management simplifies software
Ideal for appliances - white goods and industrial
Ceiling fans, water pumps, air-conditioning, motors
LYTSwitch™ Drivers for LED Lighting
Traditional light sources phasing out LEDs need efficient, reliable AC-DC drivers
Integration brings reliability, efficiency, size advantage
Global Presence
Headquarters in San José, California
Design centers: U.S., Canada, Switzerland, UK, Germany, Malaysia, Philippines 19 field labs worldwide
PI Locations
Wafer Foundry (Lapis, EPSON, X-FAB, Toshiba)
Assembly Subcontractor
Target Financial Model
Low-double-digit revenue growth
9% CAGR since 2001
Non-GAAP gross margin 50-55%
50.3% in Q3 2020
Non-GAAP operating margin 20%+
20.7% in Q3 2020
Non-GAAP tax rate 7-8%
Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company
Achieving up to $1 Billion in Annual Sales
450
400
350
300
250
200
150
100
50
0
Note: Revenues prior to 2017 do not reflect ASC 606 recast; see company website for recast financial data for 2015-2016
Well-Diversified Revenue Mix
2002
24%
Consumer
9%
Industrial
23%
43%
Computer
Comms
2020
Sept. YTD
34%
Consumer
32%
Industrial
28% Comms
6%
Computer
Strong Cash Flow
$M
Cash flow from operations
CAPEX
FCF (with FCF Margin)
100
90
24%
22%
80
70
20%
14%
60
18%
50
16%
11%
12%
40
14%
10%
13%
12%
30
20
10
0
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
FCF = Cash flow from operations less capital expenditures
2019 GAAP Cash from Operations = $224.5M; above excludes impact of litigation settlement
Four-Prong Approach to Capital Management
Accelerated Internal
Investment
Cash-rich Business Model
Targeted M&A
Healthy Balance Sheet,
Domestic Cash Resources
Opportunistic Buybacks
Effective Tax Strategy
Dividends
Strong Balance Sheet
At Sept. 30, 2020
$445M cash and investments
$175M litigation settlement received in Oct. 2019
No debt
Quarterly dividend of $0.11/share
Share count down 7% since 2008 on stock buybacks
Cash and Investments ($M)
450
400
350
300
250
200
150
100
50
0
Q3'08
Q3'12
Q3'16
Q3'20
Diluted Shares Outstanding (M)
*
70
65
60
55
50
45
40
35
*Adjusted for August 2020 2:1 stock split
Recognized Leader in Energy Efficiency
Member of clean-tech stock indices
The Cleantech Index (CTIUS)
Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy (CELS)
Ardour Global Index (AGIGL)
ECPI Global Clean Energy Index (GALPHCLN)
Twice named a top 20 sustainable stock by SustainableBusiness.com
ENERGY STAR® award recipient
Star of Energy Efficiency award recipient
EcoSmart
™ Technology Saves Energy
>15 billion EcoSmart chips sold since 1998
Over 125B kWh of standby energy saved
>$12B saved by end users
Millions of tons of CO
2 emissions averted
Estimated Energy Savings from EcoSmart Devices
140
(Billions)
120
100
kWhsaved
60
80
Cumulative
20
40
0
16
(B)
12
Devices
14
8
EcoSmart
10
of
6
Sales
4
Cumulative
2
0
kWh saved (B)
Units Sold (B)
Energy Vampire vs. LinkZero™
Energy-Efficiency Specs Drive Innovation
External power supply requirements in Europe tightening for 2020
ENERGY STAR® "Most Efficient" label rewards top performers
SEAD awards for connected efficiency
In 2020, light bulbs in U.S. required to be 60-70% more efficient than standard incandescent bulbs
Simplifying Power Supplies, Reducing E-waste
Hiper™ products replace up to 100 components
HiperPFS, HiperLCS / HiperTFS
