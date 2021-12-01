Log in
    POWI   US7392761034

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.

(POWI)
Power Integrations : December 2021 Company Presentation

12/01/2021
Power Integrations, Inc.

Nasdaq: POWI

December 2021

Forward-LookingStatements/Non-GAAP Metrics

These slides accompany an oral presentation by Power Integrations, Inc., which contains forward-looking statements. Each statement relating to events that will

or may occur in the future is a forward-looking statement. The Company's actual

results may differ materially from those suggested in the presentation. Information concerning factors that could cause such a difference is contained in the Company's most recent report on Form 10-K.

This presentation may also contain certain non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial metrics to GAAP results are available on the investor page of the Power Integrations website, http://investors.power.com.

©2021 Power Integrations | www.power.com

2

ICs for Energy Production, Transmission & Consumption

Technology leader in

High-efficiency

Gate drivers for

Highly-efficient,

Automotive solutions

ICs for energy-

driver ICs energizing

renewable energy,

reliable and

for efficient, compact

efficient AC-DC

the LED lighting

DC transmission,

integrated motor

high-voltage power

revolution

electric locomotives

drivers

conversion and

power supplies

and more

control

©2021 Power Integrations | www.power.com

3

Comprehensive Expertise in High Voltage

Ultra-simple power converters

Fewer components

Shorter design cycles

Easier to manufacture

Higher reliability

BOM cost similar to discrete designs

Highly energy-efficient

©2021 Power Integrations | www.power.com

4

Long-Term Secular Growth Drivers

Ongoing transition to highly integrated power supplies

Integration saves labor and materials, improves reliability

Enabler of reduced carbon emissions

EcoSmart™ technology saves equivalent of 1.6M homes' electricity usage each year by reducing standby

consumption in electronics and appliances

Strong presence in renewable energy, electric transportation, efficient high-voltage DC transmission

Gallium-nitride (GaN) technology expands dollar content, increases efficiency

Expanding high-voltage market opportunity - SAM up ~3x since 2010

Advanced chargers for smartphones, tablets, notebooks

Home & building automation / smart lighting and appliances / IoT / smart utility meters Electrification of tools and transportation

BridgeSwitch™ motor-drive ICs expand appliance SAM LED lighting

Sizeable opportunity in electric vehicles

©2021 Power Integrations | www.power.com

5

Disclaimer

Power Integrations Inc. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 19:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
