    POWI   US7392761034

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.

(POWI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Power Integrations : February 2022 Company Presentation

02/11/2022 | 02:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Power Integrations, Inc.

Nasdaq: POWI

February 2022

Forward-LookingStatements/Non-GAAP Metrics

These slides accompany an oral presentation by Power Integrations, Inc., which contains forward-looking statements. Each statement relating to events that will

or may occur in the future is a forward-looking statement. The Company's actual

results may differ materially from those suggested in the presentation. Information concerning factors that could cause such a difference is contained in the Company's most recent report on Form 10-K.

This presentation may also contain certain non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial metrics to GAAP results are available on the investor page of the Power Integrations website, http://investors.power.com.

©2021 Power Integrations | www.power.com

2

ICs for Energy Production, Transmission & Consumption

Technology leader in

High-efficiency

Gate drivers for

Highly-efficient,

Automotive solutions

ICs for energy-

driver ICs energizing

renewable energy,

reliable and

for efficient, compact

efficient AC-DC

the LED lighting

DC transmission,

integrated motor

high-voltage power

revolution

electric locomotives

drivers

conversion and

power supplies

and more

control

©2022 Power Integrations | www.power.com

3

Comprehensive Expertise in High Voltage

Ultra-simple power converters

Fewer components

Shorter design cycles

Easier to manufacture

Higher reliability

BOM cost similar to discrete designs

Highly energy-efficient

©2021 Power Integrations | www.power.com

4

Long-Term Secular Growth Drivers

Ongoing transition to highly integrated power supplies

Integration saves labor and materials, improves reliability

Enabler of reduced carbon emissions

EcoSmart™ technology saves equivalent of 1.6M homes' electricity usage each year by reducing standby

consumption in electronics and appliances

Strong presence in renewable energy, electric transportation, efficient high-voltage DC transmission

Gallium-nitride (GaN) technology expands dollar content, increases efficiency

Expanding high-voltage market opportunity - SAM up ~3x since 2010

Advanced chargers for smartphones, tablets, notebooks

Home & building automation / smart lighting and appliances / IoT / smart utility meters Electrification of tools and transportation

BridgeSwitch™ motor-drive ICs expand appliance SAM LED lighting

Sizeable opportunity in electric vehicles

©2021 Power Integrations | www.power.com

5

Analyst Recommendations on POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 770 M - -
Net income 2022 186 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,3x
Yield 2022 0,83%
Capitalization 5 139 M 5 139 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,04x
Nbr of Employees 773
Free-Float 97,7%
Technical analysis trends POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 86,87 $
Average target price 108,33 $
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Balu Balakrishnan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandeep Nayyar Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
William L. George Chairman
Radu Barsan Vice President-Technology
Sunny Gupta Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.-3.75%5 139
NVIDIA CORPORATION-12.20%645 600
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED5.53%604 766
BROADCOM INC.-11.13%244 157
INTEL CORPORATION-5.13%198 958
QUALCOMM, INC.-4.81%196 177