Power Integrations : February 2022 Company Presentation

Long-Term Secular Growth Drivers
Ongoing transition to highly integrated power supplies
Integration saves labor and materials, improves reliability
Enabler of reduced carbon emissions
EcoSmart™ technology saves equivalent of 1.6M homes' electricity usage each year by reducing standby
consumption in electronics and appliances
Strong presence in renewable energy, electric transportation, efficient high-voltage DC transmission
Gallium-nitride (GaN) technology expands dollar content, increases efficiency
Expanding high-voltage market opportunity - SAM up ~3x since 2010
Advanced chargers for smartphones, tablets, notebooks
Home & building automation / smart lighting and appliances / IoT / smart utility meters Electrification of tools and transportation
BridgeSwitch™ motor-drive ICs expand appliance SAM LED lighting
Sizeable opportunity in electric vehicles