  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Power Integrations, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.

Power Integrations : Introduces the InnoSwitch3-PD Family of Flyback Switcher ICs with Built-In USB PD Controller

09/21/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
A fully integrated charger solution combines USB PD, PPS, PowiGaN and FluxLink to maximize efficiency and slash component count in adapters and chargers

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced the InnoSwitch™3-PD family of ICs, the industry's most highly integrated solution for USB Type-C, USB Power Delivery (PD), and USB Programmable Power Supply (PPS) adapters. This compact InSOP™-24D-packaged IC includes a USB-C and PD controller, a high-voltage PowiGaN™ switch, a multi-mode quasi-resonant flyback controller, secondary-side sensing, FluxLink™ isolated digital feedback and a synchronous-rectification driver.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921006026/en/

Power Integrations introduces the InnoSwitch3-PD family of flyback switcher ICs with a fully integrated solution combining USB PD, PPS, PowiGaN and FluxLink to maximize efficiency and slash component count in adapters and chargers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Power Integrations introduces the InnoSwitch3-PD family of flyback switcher ICs with a fully integrated solution combining USB PD, PPS, PowiGaN and FluxLink to maximize efficiency and slash component count in adapters and chargers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Aditya Kulkarni, senior product marketing engineer at Power Integrations said: “InnoSwitch3-PD ICs target designers seeking the ultimate in charger power density. This requires the highest level of integration and maximum efficiency to limit self-heating. Our latest addition to the InnoSwitch3 family dramatically simplifies the development and manufacturing of compact, energy-efficient USB PD power supplies for smartphones, tablets, notebooks, and other devices that benefit from fast charging. InnoSwitch3-PD ICs reduce the BOM count to half that of conventional designs, reducing design time and simplifying high-volume manufacture for slim, ultra-compact OEM and aftermarket chargers.”

Featuring no-load power consumption as low as 14 mW, power supply designs using InnoSwitch3-PD ICs meet all global energy-efficiency regulations. The high efficiency of these devices ensures low heat dissipation, eliminating the need for bulky heatsinks. Power Integrations’ FluxLink high-speed communications feedback link ensures fast, accurate secondary-side regulation. InnoSwitch3-PD ICs are also fully protected, with input voltage monitoring, accurate brown-in/brown-out and overvoltage protection, and output over- and under-voltage fault detection with independently configurable fault responses.

Note to editors: View a short video on the InnoSwitch3-PD here.

Availability & Resources

A new design report, RDR-838, describes a 60 W USB PD 3.0 Power Supply with 3.3 V – 21 V PPS output using the InnoSwitch3-PD PowiGaN-powered INN3879C-H801. The new InnoSwitch3-PD ICs are priced from $1.30 per unit in 10,000-unit quantities. For further information, contact a Power Integrations sales representative or one of the company’s authorized worldwide distributors: Digi-Key, Farnell, Mouser and RS Components.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information, please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, InnoSwitch, PowiGaN, FluxLink, InSOP and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 699 M - -
Net income 2021 154 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 42,2x
Yield 2021 0,49%
Capitalization 6 369 M 6 369 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,49x
Nbr of Employees 725
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Power Integrations, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 105,64 $
Average target price 105,67 $
Spread / Average Target 0,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Balu Balakrishnan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandeep Nayyar Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
William L. George Chairman
Radu Barsan Vice President-Technology
Sunny Gupta Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.30.94%6 369
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.21%558 824
NVIDIA CORPORATION61.72%526 980
INTEL CORPORATION6.34%214 940
BROADCOM INC.13.01%203 676
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS19.57%177 801