Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Power Integrations, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POWI   US7392761034

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.

(POWI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-20 pm EDT
67.86 USD   -2.53%
05:11pPower Integrations Launches Online Support Service
MT
05:01pPower Integrations Launches PowerPros Live Video Application-Engineering Support
BU
09/12Benchmark Capital Adjusts Power Integrations Price Target to $90 From $95, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Power Integrations Launches PowerPros Live Video Application-Engineering Support

09/20/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Solve design challenges in real-time, 24 hours a day, six days a week

Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today launched PowerPros℠, a live online video tech support service that enables power-supply designers to talk directly with members of Power Integrations’ applications engineering team 24 hours a day, six days a week, anywhere in the world. Designers worldwide can share a video call with an expert power electronics engineer to discuss real engineering challenges – including full project design and debug – sharing bench-top test results.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005434/en/

Power Integrations launches PowerPros live video application-engineering support. Solve design challenges in real-time, 24 hours a day, six days a week. (Photo: Business Wire)

Power Integrations launches PowerPros live video application-engineering support. Solve design challenges in real-time, 24 hours a day, six days a week. (Photo: Business Wire)

Initially piloted during the pandemic to support Power Integrations’ customers, the program has been expanded with new facilities, additional team members, extended hours and live video.

Trevor Hiatt, director of channel marketing at Power Integrations, said: "This is a technical solutions service where anyone can speak directly with an experienced application engineer any time of the day or night. The program has been very popular with customers, who rated the program 4.4 stars out of 5 with 93 percent of queries resolved within 72 hours. Some questions are simply a matter of pointing the enquirer to the right part of the datasheet, but many issues go much deeper. PowerPros staff advise on device and topology selection, review schematics and PCBs, help with transformer design, and do live design debugging.”

Users of PowerPros can collaborate live with Power Integrations engineers to solve their design challenges in real-time using comprehensive bench instrumentation and design tools. Support is available for any of Power Integrations’ extensive portfolio of power supply and driver products and a wide range of applications including industrial, appliance, home and building automation, metering, chargers and adapters, power tools, eMobility, motor drives and LED lighting.

PowerPros may be reached anytime by clicking the “Get Tech Support” button on www.power.com. For more information, watch this video.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information, please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, the Power Integrations logo, and PowerPros are trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
05:11pPower Integrations Launches Online Support Service
MT
05:01pPower Integrations Launches PowerPros Live Video Application-Engineering Support
BU
09/12Benchmark Capital Adjusts Power Integrations Price Target to $90 From $95, Maintains Bu..
MT
09/08TRANSCRIPT : Power Integrations, Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
08/31POWER INTEGRATIONS : September 2022 Company Presentation
PU
08/31TRANSCRIPT : Power Integrations, Inc. Presents at Deutsche Bank’s 2022 Technology Con..
CI
08/30Power Integrations to Host Analyst Day and Ring NASDAQ Opening Bell
BU
08/30POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/26Power Integrations to Participate in Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
BU
08/23Power Integrations Delivers AEC-Qualified Buck Switcher IC with 850 mA Output for Low-P..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 694 M - -
Net income 2022 181 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 1,03%
Capitalization 3 981 M 3 981 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,42x
Nbr of Employees 773
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Power Integrations, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 69,62 $
Average target price 91,33 $
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Balu Balakrishnan Vice President-Engineering & Marketing
Sandeep Nayyar Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
William L. George Chairman
Radu Barsan Vice President-Technology
Sunny Gupta Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.-25.05%3 981
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-22.52%386 034
NVIDIA CORPORATION-54.50%333 078
BROADCOM INC.-24.58%203 246
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-12.32%151 904
QUALCOMM, INC.-30.74%142 228