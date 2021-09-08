Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Power Integrations, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POWI   US7392761034

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.

(POWI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Power Integrations : Management to Speak at Virtual Investor Conference

09/08/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced that Balu Balakrishnan and Sandeep Nayyar, the company’s CEO and CFO, will participate in an online fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on September 9 at 3:50 p.m. Eastern time. A live webcast of the event will be available via the investor page of the company’s website, investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
05:31pPOWER INTEGRATIONS : Management to Speak at Virtual Investor Conference
BU
09/01POWER INTEGRATIONS : September 2021 Company Presentation
PU
08/30POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/26POWER INTEGRATIONS : Benchmark Capital Adjusts Power Integrations' Price Target ..
MT
08/19POWER INTEGRATIONS : Benchmark Starts Power Integrations at Buy With $115 Price ..
MT
08/10INSIDER TRENDS : Power Integrations Sees 90 Days of Insider Buying Trend Reducin..
MT
08/09INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Days of Insider Buying at Power Integrations Eased Back with..
MT
08/03INSIDER TRENDS : Power Integrations Insider Sale Scales Back 90-Days of Buys
MT
07/30POWER INTEGRATIONS : August 2021 Presentation
PU
07/30POWER INTEGRATIONS : Shares Rally Following Q2 Results Beat, Upgrades From Analy..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 699 M - -
Net income 2021 154 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 43,5x
Yield 2021 0,48%
Capitalization 6 572 M 6 572 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,40x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,76x
Nbr of Employees 725
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Power Integrations, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 109,00 $
Average target price 105,67 $
Spread / Average Target -3,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Balu Balakrishnan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandeep Nayyar Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
William L. George Chairman
Radu Barsan Vice President-Technology
Sunny Gupta Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.34.17%6 572
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED16.79%583 790
NVIDIA CORPORATION73.59%565 644
INTEL CORPORATION7.69%217 658
BROADCOM INC.13.42%203 731
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS15.69%174 911