POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.

(POWI)
Power Integrations : March 2021 Company Presentation

02/27/2021
Forward-Looking Statements/Non-GAAP Metrics

These slides accompany an oral presentation by Power Integrations, Inc., which contains forward-looking statements. Each statement relating to events that will or may occur in the future is a forward-looking statement. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested in the presentation. Information concerning factors that could cause such a difference is contained in the Company's most recent report on Form 10-K.

This presentation may also contain certain non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial metrics to GAAP results are available on the investor page of the Power Integrations website, http://investors.power.com.

ICs for Energy Production, Transmission & Consumption

Technology leader in ICs for energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies

High-efficiency driver ICs energizing the LED-lighting revolution

Reliable gate drivers for vital systems

when safety is paramount

Highly efficient, reliable and integrated motor drivers

Comprehensive Expertise in High Voltage

Ultra-simple power converters

Fewer components

Shorter design cycles Easier to manufacture Higher reliability

BOM cost similar to discrete designs

Highly energy-efficient

Disclaimer

Power Integrations Inc. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 00:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 566 M - -
Net income 2021 89,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 60,8x
Yield 2021 0,59%
Capitalization 5 307 M 5 307 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,74x
Nbr of Employees 725
Free-Float 97,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Balu Balakrishnan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandeep Nayyar Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
William L. George Chairman
Radu Barsan Vice President-Technology
Sunny Gupta Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.7.95%5 307
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED14.34%563 502
NVIDIA CORPORATION5.05%339 571
INTEL CORPORATION21.24%246 949
BROADCOM INC.7.31%191 813
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.90%158 530
