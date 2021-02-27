Power Integrations : March 2021 Company Presentation

Power Integrations, Inc.
Forward-Looking Statements/Non-GAAP Metrics
These slides accompany an oral presentation by Power Integrations, Inc., which contains forward-looking statements. Each statement relating to events that will or may occur in the future is a forward-looking statement. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested in the presentation. Information concerning factors that could cause such a difference is contained in the Company's most recent report on Form 10-K.
This presentation may also contain certain non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial metrics to GAAP results are available on the investor page of the Power Integrations website, http://investors.power.com.
ICs for Energy Production, Transmission & Consumption
Technology leader in ICs for energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies
High-efficiency driver ICs energizing the LED-lighting revolution
Reliable gate drivers for vital systems
when safety is paramount
Highly efficient, reliable and integrated motor drivers
Comprehensive Expertise in High Voltage
Ultra-simple power converters
Fewer components
Shorter design cycles Easier to manufacture Higher reliability
BOM cost similar to discrete designs
Highly energy-efficient
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Power Integrations Inc. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 00:19:05 UTC.