Power Integrations, Inc.
NASDAQ: POWI
May 2024
©2024 Power Integrations, Inc. | power.com
Forward-LookingStatements/Non-GAAP Metrics
These slides may accompany an oral presentation by Power Integrations, Inc., which contains forward-looking statements. Each statement relating to events that will or may occur in the future is a forward-looking statement. The
Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested in the presentation. Information concerning factors that could cause such a difference is contained in the Company's most recent report on Form 10-K.
This presentation may also contain certain non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial metrics to GAAP results are available on the investor page of the Power Integrations website, http://investors.power.com.
©2024 Power Integrations, Inc. | power.com
2
ICs for Energy Production, Transmission & Consumption
Technology leader
High-efficiency
Gate drivers for
Highly-efficient,
Automotive solutions
in ICs for energy-
driver ICs energizing
renewable energy,
reliable and
for efficient, compact
efficient AC-DC
the LED lighting
DC transmission,
integrated motor
high-voltage power
power supplies
revolution
electric locomotives
drivers
conversion and
and more
control
©2024 Power Integrations, Inc. | power.com
3
What Are Power Converters?
AC-DC
▪ Converts high-voltage AC to low-voltage DC
(Power supplies)
▪
Provides safety isolation
▪
Efficiency critical
High-voltage
AC Input Low-voltage
DC Output
DC-AC
▪ Converts DC to AC
HV DC
(Inverters)
AC Grid
▪
Requires safety-isolated gate drivers
▪
Efficiency critical
Inverter
©2024 Power Integrations, Inc. | power.com
4
High voltage (HV) is a Unique Specialty, and PI is the Only HV Pure Play
Our Addressable Market is Expanding and Diversifying
Key Takeaways
GaN is the Future of HV Power Conversion, and PI is the Leader in GaN
High-voltage Semiconductors are Crucial to a Lower-carbon Future
©2024 Power Integrations, Inc. | power.com
5
System-level Solutions for High Voltage Power Conversion
High-voltage Process Technologies
Systems & Applications Know-how
IC Power Package
Innovations
Design and Systems Software
Proprietary
Technologies
with Extensive
IP Protection
©2024 Power Integrations, Inc. | power.com
6
Track Record of Innovation
PowiGaN
InnoMux
FluxLink
InnoSwitch
iDriver
Hiper
EcoSmart LinkSwitch
TinySwitch
TOPSwitch
1994
2022
©2024 Power Integrations, Inc. | power.com
7
InnoSwitch: A Revolution in HV Power Conversion
Safety-isolated FluxLink Allows Integration of HV and LV sides
- Drastically reducing component count/sourcing and complexity
Choice of Power Switch: Si, GaN, SiC
Proprietary Control Dramatically Increases Energy Efficiency
HV Input
LV Output
InnoSwitch-EP
©2024 Power Integrations, Inc. | power.com
8
Power Supply Using a PI Competitor
External EMI
Mitigation
GaN + Driver
External EMI
Mitigation
External
Primary
External Current SenseController
Interface Circuitry
External SR
Gate Supply
External SR Gate
Drive Controller
External
Primary
Discretes
External
Isolated
Feedback
External Feedback
Loop Compensation
External 2ndry
USB-PD
Controller
©2024 Power Integrations, Inc. | power.com
9
The Power of Integration - InnoSwitch
Competition
InnoSwitch
GaN, Driver + Sense
Integrated
Integrated
GaN Sense Interface
External
Integrated
EMI Mitigation
External
Integrated
Primary Controller
External
Integrated
Primary Discretes
External
Integrated
Isolated Feedback
External
Integrated
SR Gate Driver
External
Integrated
SR Gate Supply
External
Integrated
Feedback Loop Comp
External
Integrated
USB-PD Controller
External
Integrated
Component Count
101
45
InnoSwitch-PD
©2024 Power Integrations, Inc. | power.com
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Power Integrations Inc. published this content on 02 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2024 01:30:02 UTC.