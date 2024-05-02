Power Integrations, Inc.

May 2024

Forward-LookingStatements/Non-GAAP Metrics

These slides may accompany an oral presentation by Power Integrations, Inc., which contains forward-looking statements. Each statement relating to events that will or may occur in the future is a forward-looking statement. The

Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested in the presentation. Information concerning factors that could cause such a difference is contained in the Company's most recent report on Form 10-K.

This presentation may also contain certain non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial metrics to GAAP results are available on the investor page of the Power Integrations website, http://investors.power.com.

ICs for Energy Production, Transmission & Consumption

Technology leader

High-efficiency

Gate drivers for

Highly-efficient,

Automotive solutions

in ICs for energy-

driver ICs energizing

renewable energy,

reliable and

for efficient, compact

efficient AC-DC

the LED lighting

DC transmission,

integrated motor

high-voltage power

power supplies

revolution

electric locomotives

drivers

conversion and

and more

control

What Are Power Converters?

AC-DC

Converts high-voltage AC to low-voltage DC

(Power supplies)

Provides safety isolation

Efficiency critical

High-voltage

AC Input Low-voltage

DC Output

DC-AC

Converts DC to AC

HV DC

(Inverters)

AC Grid

Requires safety-isolated gate drivers

Efficiency critical

Inverter

High voltage (HV) is a Unique Specialty, and PI is the Only HV Pure Play

Our Addressable Market is Expanding and Diversifying

Key Takeaways

GaN is the Future of HV Power Conversion, and PI is the Leader in GaN

High-voltage Semiconductors are Crucial to a Lower-carbon Future

System-level Solutions for High Voltage Power Conversion

High-voltage Process Technologies

Systems & Applications Know-how

IC Power Package

Innovations

Design and Systems Software

Proprietary

Technologies

with Extensive

IP Protection

Track Record of Innovation

PowiGaN

InnoMux

FluxLink

InnoSwitch

iDriver

Hiper

EcoSmart LinkSwitch

TinySwitch

TOPSwitch

1994

2022

InnoSwitch: A Revolution in HV Power Conversion

Safety-isolated FluxLink Allows Integration of HV and LV sides

  • Drastically reducing component count/sourcing and complexity

Choice of Power Switch: Si, GaN, SiC

Proprietary Control Dramatically Increases Energy Efficiency

HV Input

LV Output

InnoSwitch-EP

Power Supply Using a PI Competitor

External EMI

Mitigation

GaN + Driver

External EMI

Mitigation

External

Primary

External Current SenseController

Interface Circuitry

External SR

Gate Supply

External SR Gate

Drive Controller

External

Primary

Discretes

External

Isolated

Feedback

External Feedback

Loop Compensation

External 2ndry

USB-PD

Controller

The Power of Integration - InnoSwitch

Competition

InnoSwitch

GaN, Driver + Sense

Integrated

Integrated

GaN Sense Interface

External

Integrated

EMI Mitigation

External

Integrated

Primary Controller

External

Integrated

Primary Discretes

External

Integrated

Isolated Feedback

External

Integrated

SR Gate Driver

External

Integrated

SR Gate Supply

External

Integrated

Feedback Loop Comp

External

Integrated

USB-PD Controller

External

Integrated

Component Count

101

45

InnoSwitch-PD

