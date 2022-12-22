Advanced search
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.

(POWI)
2022-12-22
72.41 USD   -1.78%
Power Integrations Names Nancy Gioia to Its Board of Directors

12/22/2022
Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced that Nancy L. Gioia will join the company’s board of directors on January 1, 2023.

Ms. Gioia retired from Ford Motor Company in 2014 after more than 33 years of service including executive roles in product development, manufacturing, and strategy and planning. Among her roles at Ford, she served as director of global electrification, leading all aspects of the company’s electrified vehicle technologies and product portfolio. She currently serves on the boards of Lucid Group and Brady Corporation, and her past board roles include Meggitt PLC and Exelon Corporation. Ms. Gioia holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan – Dearborn and a M.S. in manufacturing systems engineering from Stanford University.

“We are delighted that Nancy Gioia is joining our board,” commented William L. George, chairman of the board of directors of Power Integrations. “In addition to her impressive experience as a business leader, her deep knowledge of the automotive industry will be extremely valuable to Power Integrations as the company continues to execute its automotive strategy.”

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 652 M - -
Net income 2022 168 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,6x
Yield 2022 0,98%
Capitalization 4 217 M 4 217 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,78x
Nbr of Employees 773
Free-Float 98,6%
Technical analysis trends POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 73,72 $
Average target price 73,50 $
Spread / Average Target -0,30%
EPS Revisions
Balu Balakrishnan Vice President-Engineering & Marketing
Sandeep Nayyar Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
William L. George Chairman
Radu Barsan Vice President-Technology
Sunny Gupta Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.-22.47%4 217
NVIDIA CORPORATION-43.90%406 090
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-23.90%387 727
BROADCOM INC.-18.24%234 530
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-11.87%153 135
QUALCOMM, INC.-37.34%128 455