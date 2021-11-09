Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Power Integrations, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POWI   US7392761034

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.

(POWI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Power Integrations Releases InnoSwitch3-PD Reference Design for Ultra-Compact USB Type C, PD + PPS Adapter

11/09/2021 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DER-937 leverages highly integrated boost PFC and GaN flyback switcher ICs to implement 100 W USB PD charger using only 117 components

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today published a new reference design that describes a USB Power Delivery (PD) charger with exceptional performance and very low component count. Based around Power Integrations' new InnoSwitch™3-PD PowiGaN™ flyback switcher and HiperPFS™-4 PFC controller ICs, the DER-937 report contains the power supply specification, schematic, PCB layout, bill of materials, detailed magnetics specifications and performance data of a power factor corrected (PFC) 100 W USB PD 3.0 + Programmable Power Supply (PPS) charger using only 117 components.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109006428/en/

Power Integrations' DER-937 leverages highly integrated boost PFC and GaN flyback switcher ICs to implement 100 W USB PD charger using only 117 components. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Power Integrations' DER-937 leverages highly integrated boost PFC and GaN flyback switcher ICs to implement 100 W USB PD charger using only 117 components. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Aditya Kulkarni, senior product marketing engineer at Power Integrations, said: "This USB PD charger design reaches efficiency levels in excess of 93%, including input, PFC and flyback stages. Its no-load performance is also excellent – the circuit requires less than 40 mW no-load input power at 230 VAC. BOM count is approximately half that of conventional designs, saving space, reducing design time and simplifying component sourcing for high-volume manufacture of slim, ultra-compact OEM and aftermarket chargers."

DER-937 uses two recently introduced ICs from Power Integrations. The InnoSwitch3-PD INN3870C off-line quasi-resonant flyback switcher combines a USB Type C and USB PD controller, high-voltage PowiGaN gallium-nitride switch, synchronous rectification and FluxLink™ feedback. The HiperPFS-4 PFS7628C PFC controller IC, available with an integrated Qspeed™ low-reverse-recovery-charge (Qrr) boost diode, delivers greater than 98% efficiency across the full load range.

Availability & Resources

DER-937 is available to download on the Power Integrations website at power.com/der-937.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information, please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, the Power Integrations logo, InnoSwitch, HiperPFS, FluxLink, PowiGaN and Qspeed are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
05:01pPower Integrations Releases InnoSwitch3-PD Reference Design for Ultra-Compact USB Type ..
BU
11/03November 2021 Company Presentation
PU
10/29Deutsche Bank Adjusts Power Integrations PT to $110 From $95, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
10/28POWER INTEGRATIONS : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/28Power Integrations Earnings Double as Sales Jump in Q3; Unveils $50 Million Additional ..
MT
10/28Power Integrations Reports Third-Quarter Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
10/28POWER INTEGRATIONS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
10/28Tranche Update on Power Integrations, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 2..
CI
10/28Power Integrations, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
10/28POWER INTEGRATIONS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 701 M - -
Net income 2021 161 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,0x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 6 175 M 6 175 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,81x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,17x
Nbr of Employees 725
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Power Integrations, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 102,35 $
Average target price 115,83 $
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Balu Balakrishnan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandeep Nayyar Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
William L. George Chairman
Radu Barsan Vice President-Technology
Sunny Gupta Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.23.96%6 175
NVIDIA CORPORATION135.96%768 868
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.28%560 586
BROADCOM INC.27.66%230 073
INTEL CORPORATION2.21%209 654
QUALCOMM, INC.8.87%185 752