POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.

(POWI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Power Integrations : to Release First-Quarter Financial Results on April 29

04/12/2021 | 05:16pm EDT
Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) will release its first-quarter financial results after market hours on Thursday, April 29, 2021, and will host a conference call that day beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time.

Members of the investment community can register for the call by visiting the following link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1859015. Live and archived audio webcasts of the conference call will be available on the company’s website at https://investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 566 M - -
Net income 2021 89,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 55,7x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 4 892 M 4 892 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,65x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,05x
Nbr of Employees 725
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Power Integrations, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 96,33 $
Last Close Price 81,06 $
Spread / Highest target 33,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Balu Balakrishnan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandeep Nayyar Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
William L. George Chairman
Radu Barsan Vice President-Technology
Sunny Gupta Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.-0.98%4 892
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED14.15%556 094
NVIDIA CORPORATION10.30%357 120
INTEL CORPORATION37.01%277 978
BROADCOM INC.10.79%198 063
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS19.07%180 384
