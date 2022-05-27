Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Power Integrations, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POWI   US7392761034

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.

(POWI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/26 04:00:00 pm EDT
81.63 USD   +3.32%
07:29aPower Integrations to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/27POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/26Power Integrations Launches Integrated Switcher for Adapters Up to 200 W
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Power Integrations to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/27/2022 | 07:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced webcasts of appearances by company executives at the following investor conferences:

  • Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference – June 2, 2022, at 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Stifel Cross-Sector Insight Conference – June 7, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. ET

Live and archived webcasts of these events will be available via the investor page of the company’s website, investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
07:29aPower Integrations to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/27POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/26Power Integrations Launches Integrated Switcher for Adapters Up to 200 W
MT
05/25Power Integrations Expands InnoSwitch4-CZ Integrated Switcher Family to 220 W
BU
05/24POWER INTEGRATIONS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/20TRANSCRIPT : Power Integrations, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/10POWER INTEGRATIONS LAUNCHES SCALE EV : Automotive-Qualified IGBT/SiC Module Driver Family;..
BU
05/10Power Integrations Launches Scale EV
CI
04/28POWER INTEGRATIONS : Reports First-Quarter Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
04/28POWER INTEGRATIONS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 767 M - -
Net income 2022 190 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,3x
Yield 2022 0,88%
Capitalization 4 760 M 4 760 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,59x
Nbr of Employees 773
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Power Integrations, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 81,63 $
Average target price 105,67 $
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Balu Balakrishnan Vice President-Engineering & Marketing
Sandeep Nayyar Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
William L. George Chairman
Radu Barsan Vice President-Technology
Sunny Gupta Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.-14.94%4 760
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-16.42%453 002
NVIDIA CORPORATION-39.31%446 992
BROADCOM INC.-17.25%232 046
INTEL CORPORATION-15.57%177 775
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-7.61%160 571