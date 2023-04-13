Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Power Integrations, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POWI   US7392761034

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.

(POWI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-13 pm EDT
80.36 USD   +1.72%
05:31pPower Integrations to Release First-Quarter Financial Results on May 4
BU
04/05Insider Sell: Power Integrations
MT
04/05Insider Sell: Power Integrations
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Power Integrations to Release First-Quarter Financial Results on May 4

04/13/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) will release its first-quarter financial results after market hours on Thursday, May 4, 2023, and will host a conference call that day beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time.

Members of the investment community can register for the call by visiting the following link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/tVwwQxvn. Live and archived audio webcasts of the conference call will be available on the company’s website at https://investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
05:31pPower Integrations to Release First-Quarter Financial Results on May 4
BU
04/05Insider Sell: Power Integrations
MT
04/05Insider Sell: Power Integrations
MT
04/05Insider Sell: Power Integrations
MT
04/05Insider Sell: Power Integrations
MT
04/05Insider Sell: Power Integrations
MT
04/05Insider Sell: Power Integrations
MT
04/03Power Integrations : April 2023 Company Presentation
PU
03/21Power Integrations Launches New InnoSwitch-Brand Integrated Circuit Product
MT
03/20Power Integrations Launches 900 V GaN Flyback Switcher ICs
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 548 M - -
Net income 2023 90,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 50,6x
Yield 2023 0,96%
Capitalization 4 502 M 4 502 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,21x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,69x
Nbr of Employees 831
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Power Integrations, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 79,00 $
Average target price 86,00 $
Spread / Average Target 8,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Balu Balakrishnan Vice President-Engineering & Marketing
Sandeep Nayyar Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
William L. George Chairman
Radu Barsan Vice President-Technology
David M. H. Matthews Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.10.15%4 502
NVIDIA CORPORATION81.30%653 367
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.71%441 780
BROADCOM INC.10.30%257 117
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.46%160 897
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.45.18%148 779
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer