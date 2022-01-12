Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Power Integrations, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    POWI   US7392761034

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.

(POWI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Power Integrations to Release Fourth-Quarter Financial Results on February 3

01/12/2022 | 05:06pm EST
Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) will release its fourth-quarter financial results after market hours on Thursday, February 3, 2022, and will host a conference call that day beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time.

Members of the investment community can register for the call by visiting the following link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/iobnvsok. Live and archived audio webcasts of the conference call will be available on the company’s website at https://investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 701 M - -
Net income 2021 161 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,6x
Yield 2021 0,63%
Capitalization 5 167 M 5 167 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,83x
Nbr of Employees 725
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 85,64 $
Average target price 115,83 $
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Balu Balakrishnan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandeep Nayyar Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
William L. George Chairman
Radu Barsan Vice President-Technology
Sunny Gupta Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.-8.44%5 167
NVIDIA CORPORATION-5.42%695 425
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED7.32%609 169
BROADCOM INC.-6.52%256 828
INTEL CORPORATION8.56%227 386
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED1.38%207 648