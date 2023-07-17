Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) will release its second-quarter financial results after market hours on Thursday, August 3, 2023, and will host a conference call that day beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time.

Members of the investment community can register for the call by visiting the following link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/fEIobxNC. Live and archived audio webcasts of the conference call will be available on the company’s website at https://investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

