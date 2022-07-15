Log in
    POWI   US7392761034

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.

(POWI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
73.89 USD   +1.86%
Power Integrations to Release Second-Quarter Financial Results on August 4

07/15/2022 | 07:31am EDT
Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) will release its second-quarter financial results after market hours on Thursday, August 4, 2022, and will host a conference call that day beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time.

Members of the investment community can register for the call by visiting the following link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/iobnvsok. Live and archived audio webcasts of the conference call will be available on the company’s website at https://investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 767 M - -
Net income 2022 190 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 0,97%
Capitalization 4 308 M 4 308 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,06x
Nbr of Employees 773
Free-Float 98,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 73,89 $
Average target price 103,00 $
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
Managers and Directors
Balu Balakrishnan Vice President-Engineering & Marketing
Sandeep Nayyar Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
William L. George Chairman
Radu Barsan Vice President-Technology
Sunny Gupta Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.-21.91%4 308
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-22.76%410 838
NVIDIA CORPORATION-47.73%384 917
BROADCOM INC.-27.17%195 706
QUALCOMM, INC.-22.40%158 928
INTEL CORPORATION-26.78%154 183