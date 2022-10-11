Advanced search
    POWI   US7392761034

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.

(POWI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-11 pm EDT
62.90 USD   -1.56%
05:28pPower Integrations to Release Third-Quarter Financial Results on November 2
BU
09/20Power Integrations Launches Online Support Service
MT
09/20Power Integrations Launches PowerPros Live Video Application-Engineering Support
BU
Power Integrations to Release Third-Quarter Financial Results on November 2

10/11/2022 | 05:28pm EDT
Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) will release its third-quarter financial results after market hours on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, and will host a conference call that day beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time.

Members of the investment community can register for the call by visiting the following link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/iobnvsok. Live and archived audio webcasts of the conference call will be available on the company’s website at https://investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 694 M - -
Net income 2022 181 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 1,13%
Capitalization 3 654 M 3 654 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,98x
Nbr of Employees 773
Free-Float 98,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 63,90 $
Average target price 91,33 $
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Balu Balakrishnan Vice President-Engineering & Marketing
Sandeep Nayyar Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
William L. George Chairman
Radu Barsan Vice President-Technology
Sunny Gupta Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.-29.37%3 654
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-34.72%356 941
NVIDIA CORPORATION-60.32%290 466
BROADCOM INC.-34.22%177 269
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-16.81%143 260
QUALCOMM, INC.-33.88%128 696