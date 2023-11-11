Power Mech Projects Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 9,324.91 million compared to INR 7,713.65 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 9,369.34 million compared to INR 7,742.91 million a year ago. Net income was INR 512.73 million compared to INR 438.05 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 34.4 compared to INR 29.78 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 34.4 compared to INR 29.77 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was INR 17,976.21 million compared to INR 15,179.78 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 18,076.06 million compared to INR 15,229.34 million a year ago. Net income was INR 1,022.62 million compared to INR 832.96 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 68.6 compared to INR 56.62 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 68.6 compared to INR 56.62 a year ago.
Power Mech Projects Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 11, 2023 at 03:42 am EST
