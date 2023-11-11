Power Mech Projects Limited is an engineering and construction company. The Company is engaged in providing integrated service in erection, testing and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines and generators and balance of plant (BOP), civil works and operation and maintenance (O&M). The Company operates through the construction and maintenance activities segment. Its business includes industrial construction, infrastructure construction, overseas business, electrical, engineering procurement construction (EPC) in material handling, manufacturing and heavy fabrication, and mine development and operation. Its industrial construction business unit covers ETC of projects in power, oil and gas, and other industrial and non-power sectors. It provides services for ETC of oil-fired boiler, heat recovery steam generator (HRSG), reserve/auxiliary boiler and cooling water system. It undertakes several power projects ranging from 135 megawatts (MW) to 800 MW.