Power Metal Resources : Australia Gold Joint Venture – Grants of First Licenses

Australia Gold Joint Venture - Grants of First Licenses

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) the AIM listed metals exploration and development company is pleased to announce an update in respect of Red Rock Australasia Pty Ltd ('RRAL') a joint venture company with gold exploration interests near the historic mining centre of Ballarat in the Victoria Goldfields.

Power Metal has a 49.9% interest in RRAL, with Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR) holding a 50.1% interest.

Paul Johnson Chief Executive Victoria Officer of Power Metal Resources plc commented: 'The grant of three licenses marks a highly important moment for the Australia gold joint venture, enabling RRAL to move forward with active exploration in a highly prospective group of licenses in the Victoria Goldfields, centred on the historic mining centre of Ballarat.

We will be publishing early exploration plans shortly, something all parties have been preparing for over a number of months and utilising the RRAL Ballarat headquarters as the centre of the operational work.

In addition we continue to work on corporate activities surrounding the RRAL business, which given the level of interest shown in the Victoria Goldfields and now with the grant of the three licenses, becomes all the more relevant.

Importantly, Power Metal is particularly well funded and is able to immediately invest in gold exploration programmes to build what we believe will be considerable value in this unique and significant opportunity.'

Highlights:

RRAL has received formal license grants for three of its license applications as follows: The 133 sq km 'Blue Whale' license south and east of Ballarat (EL007271) The 74 sq km 'Blue Chip' license west and south of Ballarat (EL007281) The 8 sq km 'Blue Ribbon' license north of Ballarat (EL007285)

All three licenses are granted for a period of five years

RRAL is to launch an expeditious exploration programme further details of which will be announced shortly.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Joint Venture Company - RRAL

RRAL is a joint venture company 50.1% owned by Red Rock and 49.9% owned by Power Metal Resources plc ('POW'). Paul Johnson, CEO of Power Metal and Andrew Bell, Chairman of Power Metal are directors of RRAL.

Granted Licenses

RRAL has received notice that its applications for the three licenses where applications had been expedited have been successful, and that it has now been granted the three licenses nearest to the regional centre of Ballarat, namely EL007271 ('Blue Whale'), EL007281 ('Blue Chip'), and EL007285 ('Blue Ribbon').

These licenses cover 215 sq km forming an outer ring around Ballarat, along the Ballarat trend and covering high priority areas where RRAL has early drill targets that it is developing.

RRAL Applications

RRAL is also one of four applicants for the 148 sq km tenement EL007540 compulsorily surrendered by the owners of the Ballarat mine which forms a close-fitting inner ring around the Ballarat Mine. The EL007540 ground is surrounded by RRAL's now granted tenements and if granted to RRAL would link them.

In total RRAL has now lodged applications for an additional 13 new gold exploration license areas covering approximately 2,121 km² in the Victoria Goldfields of Australia as follows:

License Application Number Project Name Area (km²) EL007282 Blue Sky 489 EL007294 Red Queen 130 EL007301 Mt Bute 85 EL007327 Blue Stocking 60 EL007328 Blue Yonder 168 EL007329 Evergreen 486 EL007330 Blue Angel 202 EL007385 Sardinia 4 EL007460 Kilmore West 349 State land within EL007271 EL007505 (9) EL007506 (9) EL007507 (8) EL007540

(3 competing applications)(*) Outer Ballarat 148 Total c2,121

* Balmaine Gold Pty Ltd, Mercator Gold Australia Pty Ltd, and Loddon Gold Pty Ltd have put in competing applications the same day as RRAL for the ground covered by EL007540. The application considered to have greatest merit will eventually be given priority.

Return to the previous page