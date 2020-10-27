Log in
POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC

POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC

(SULA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/27 10:27:49 am
1.968 GBX   -1.60%
10:30aPOWER METAL RESOURCES : Botswana Molopo Farms Complex – Drilling Progress Update
PU
05:05aPOWER METAL RESOURCES : Exercise of Warrants
PU
10/23POWER METAL RESOURCES : Exercise of Warrants
PU
Power Metal Resources : Botswana Molopo Farms Complex – Drilling Progress Update

10/27/2020 | 10:30am EDT
Botswana Molopo Farms Complex - Drilling Progress Update

Power Metal Resources PLC (LON:POW) the AIM listed metals exploration and development company is pleased to provide a drilling progress update on the Kalahari Key Mineral Exploration Pty Ltd ('Kalahari Key' or 'KKME') Molopo Farms Complex Project (the 'Project' or 'MFC Project'), which is targeting prospective massive nickel sulphide and platinum-group metal ('PGM') mineralisation in Botswana.

OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE - MOLOPO FARMS COMPLEX PROJECT

Power Metal has an 18.26% shareholding in Kalahari Key and has elected to earn in ('Earn-In') to a 40% direct interest in the MFC Project by funding US$500,000 of exploration expenditure in 2020, notably the diamond drilling of selected targets. On completion of the Earn-In, Power Metal will have an effective economic interest of 50.96% in the MFC Project.

For clarity, the US$500,000 cost is fully funded and covered by Power Metal existing cash resources.

Paul Johnson Chief Executive Officer of Power Metal Resources commented:
'We are very pleased to provide a drilling update for our first drill hole at the Molopo Farms Complex where high-resolution geophysics has identified a series of exciting high conductivity bodies which could be related to massive sulphide mineralisation.

The drilling is progressing well with the results thus far supporting the geophysical model, for an intrusion feeder zone which could host the potentially mineralised conductive bodies we are targeting with this drilling programme.

We look forward to providing further updates as the drill programme progresses.'

DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Drilling of Hole 1 at the MFC Project is progressing well with a depth attained of 283m at end of shift on Saturday 24th October. Monday work involved a drilling bit change following a Sunday rest day. The hole is cased to a depth of 17m with HQ diameter (63.5mm) core drilling to a depth of 150m and NQ diameter (46.7mm) core drilling thereafter.
  • The drill hole intersected calcretes and serpentinite immediately below the 35m thick Kalahari cover and has then continued through ultramafic rocks, including harzburgite and dunite, which through core inspection are characteristic of the Molopo Farms Complex geology.
  • Hole 1 on is now over halfway to the upper side of the modelled conductive body (target 1-14) which is expected to commence from a depth of approximately 505m.
  • Drilling results thus far are supporting the, Time Domain Electromagnetic ('EM') and Natural Field Audio Magneto Telluric ('NF-AMT'), geophysical modelling with lithological boundaries seen in the core occurring very close to the modelled depth and lithologies intersected supporting the intrusive feeder zone exploration model. Geological and structural logging of the drill core will allow the geological model to be further refined as the programme progresses.
  • The drilling is utilising a Boyles BBS 56 rig with a 7 man drilling and support crew working on a single 12 hour drilling shift (06.00-18.00, 5.5 days / week). The phase 1 Drilling programme is for an initial planned 2,505m across four diamond core drill holes. Target hole depths vary from 525m to 710m.
  • Photographs from site can be viewed at the company website https://www.powermetalresources.com/gallery/7/molopo-farms-complex-botswana

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT

The technical information contained in this disclosure has been read and approved by Mr Nick O'Reilly (MSc, DIC, MIMMM, MAusIMM, FGS), who is a qualified geologist and acts as the Competent Person under the AIM Rules - Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies. Mr O'Reilly is a Principal consultant working for Mining Analyst Consulting Ltd which has been retained by Power Metal Resources PLC to provide technical support.

Disclaimer

Power Metal Resources plc published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 14:29:07 UTC

