Power Metal Resources : Director Dealing

Director Dealing

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) the AIM listed metals exploration and development company was notified that today Value Generation Limited, a company beneficially owned by Paul Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, purchased on market 1,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 1.064p per Ordinary Share (£10,640 invested).

Following the above purchase Mr Johnson has a beneficial interest in a total of 57,000,000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 6.97% of the issued share capital of the Company.

