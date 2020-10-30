Log in
Power Metal Resources plc    SULA   GB00BYWJZ743

POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC

(SULA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/30 12:35:26 pm
2 GBX   +9.59%
12:40pPOWER METAL RESOURCES : Director Dealing
PU
10:30aPOWER METAL RESOURCES : Director Dealings
PU
06:45aPOWER METAL RESOURCES : Canadian Silver Project – Drill Mobilisation Update
PU
Power Metal Resources : Director Dealing

10/30/2020 | 12:40pm EDT
Director Dealing

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) the AIM listed metals exploration and development company was notified that today Paul Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, purchased on market 900,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 2.02p per Ordinary Share through his Self-Invested Personal Pension ('SIPP')(£18,180 invested in this dealing and a total of £29,810 invested today with the 600,000 Ordinary Shares purchased earlier today as previously announced).

Following the above purchase Mr Johnson has a beneficial interest in a total of 60,500,000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 7.23% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Disclaimer

Power Metal Resources plc published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 16:39:02 UTC

Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,54 M -1,99 M -1,99 M
Net cash 2019 0,17 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,68x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 15,5 M 20,0 M 20,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Power Metal Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell Executive Chairman
Scott James Richardson Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Edmund Charles Frederick Shaw Non-Executive Director
Liam ODonoghue Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC386.67%20
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION23.61%40 594
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-20.95%38 216
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.33.23%25 385
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-15.27%12 013
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-6.38%8 712
