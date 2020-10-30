Power Metal Resources : Director Dealing

Director Dealing

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) the AIM listed metals exploration and development company was notified that today Paul Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, purchased on market 900,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 2.02p per Ordinary Share through his Self-Invested Personal Pension ('SIPP')(£18,180 invested in this dealing and a total of £29,810 invested today with the 600,000 Ordinary Shares purchased earlier today as previously announced).

Following the above purchase Mr Johnson has a beneficial interest in a total of 60,500,000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 7.23% of the issued share capital of the Company.

