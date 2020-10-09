Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Power Metal Resources plc    SULA   GB00BYWJZ743

POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC

(SULA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/09 04:09:44 am
1.245 GBX   +8.26%
04:00aPOWER METAL RESOURCES : Director Dealings
PU
10/08POWER METAL RESOURCES : Director Dealing
PU
10/07POWER METAL RESOURCES : Botswana Molopo Farms Complex - Drilling Update
PU
Power Metal Resources : Director Dealings

10/09/2020 | 04:00am EDT
Director Dealings

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) the AIM listed metals exploration and development company was notified that yesterday Value Generation Limited, a company beneficially owned by Paul Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, purchased on market 500,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 1.15p per Ordinary Share (£5,750 invested).

In addition, yesterday Paul Johnson purchased 500,000 Ordinary Shares through his Self-Invested Personal Pension ('SIPP') at a price of 1.15p per share (a further £5,750 invested).

Following the above purchases Mr Johnson has a beneficial interest in a total of 58,000,000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 7.09% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Download the full RNS release, by clicking the link below, to see the full PDMR disclosure.

Download the full RNS release (PDF)

Return to the previous page

Disclaimer

Power Metal Resources plc published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 07:59:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,54 M -1,99 M -1,99 M
Net cash 2019 0,17 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,68x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 9,38 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Power Metal Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell Executive Chairman
Scott James Richardson Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Edmund Charles Frederick Shaw Non-Executive Director
Liam ODonoghue Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC206.67%12
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-20.00%38 675
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION11.65%36 667
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.28.05%24 397
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-12.57%11 160
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-6.09%8 626
