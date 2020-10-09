Power Metal Resources : Director Dealings

Director Dealings

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) the AIM listed metals exploration and development company was notified that yesterday Value Generation Limited, a company beneficially owned by Paul Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, purchased on market 500,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 1.15p per Ordinary Share (£5,750 invested).

In addition, yesterday Paul Johnson purchased 500,000 Ordinary Shares through his Self-Invested Personal Pension ('SIPP') at a price of 1.15p per share (a further £5,750 invested).

Following the above purchases Mr Johnson has a beneficial interest in a total of 58,000,000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 7.09% of the issued share capital of the Company.

