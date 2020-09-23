Power Metal Resources : Director dealings

Director dealings

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) the AIM listed metals exploration and development company was notified that yesterday Andrew Bell Chairman of the Company undertook the following transactions:

Purchased on market 1,481,877 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 1.196 pence per Ordinary Share.

Sold on market 1,480,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each at a price of 1.2 pence per Ordinary Share.

The transactions represent a transfer of 1,480,000 from Mr Bell's personal share account into his Self Invested Personal Pension ('SIPP') and the acquisition of a further 1,877 shares.

Following this purchase Mr Bell has a beneficial interest in a total of 22,282,403 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 2.78% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Download the full RNS release, by clicking the link below, to see the full PDMR disclosure.

Download the full RNS release (PDF)

Return to the previous page