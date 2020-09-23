Log in
Power Metal Resources plc    SULA   GB00BYWJZ743

POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC

(SULA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/23 04:12:53 am
1.22 GBX   -0.41%
Power Metal Resources : Director dealings

09/23/2020 | 04:05am EDT
Director dealings

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) the AIM listed metals exploration and development company was notified that yesterday Andrew Bell Chairman of the Company undertook the following transactions:

  • Purchased on market 1,481,877 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 1.196 pence per Ordinary Share.
  • Sold on market 1,480,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each at a price of 1.2 pence per Ordinary Share.

The transactions represent a transfer of 1,480,000 from Mr Bell's personal share account into his Self Invested Personal Pension ('SIPP') and the acquisition of a further 1,877 shares.

Following this purchase Mr Bell has a beneficial interest in a total of 22,282,403 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 2.78% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Disclaimer

Power Metal Resources plc published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 08:04:11 UTC
