POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC

POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC

(SULA)
  Report
10/28 12:35:01 pm
1.775 GBX   -6.58%
Power Metal Resources : Exercise of Warrants

10/28/2020 | 02:05pm EDT
Exercise of Warrants

Power Metal Resources PLC (LON:POW) the AIM listed metals exploration and development company is pleased to announce it has received a notice to exercise warrants over 4,797,200 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ('Warrant Shares').

The Warrant Shares are being issued pursuant to the exercise of 4,797,200 warrants at an exercise price of 1.0 pence per ordinary share of 0.1 pence each in the Company. Subscription monies of £47,972 have been received by Power Metal in respect of these exercises.

ADMISSION AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Application will be made for the 4,797,200 Warrant Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM which is expected to occur on or around 4 November 2020 ('Admission'). The Warrant Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the ordinary shares of the Company currently traded on AIM.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 850,525,342 ordinary shares of 0.1p each. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company, and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Disclaimer

Power Metal Resources plc published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 18:04:01 UTC

Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,54 M -2,00 M -2,00 M
Net cash 2019 0,17 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,68x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 16,0 M 20,9 M 20,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 69,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell Executive Chairman
Scott James Richardson Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Edmund Charles Frederick Shaw Non-Executive Director
Liam ODonoghue Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC406.67%21
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION18.31%40 161
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-18.72%39 292
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.27.56%25 733
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-14.67%11 827
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-3.08%9 039
