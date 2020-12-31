Log in
Power Metal Resources plc    SULA   GB00BYWJZ743

POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC

(SULA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/31 03:02:40 am
2.7275 GBX   -5.30%
03:15aPOWER METAL RESOURCES : Notification of major shareholdings
PU
03:12aPOWER METAL RESOURCES : Exercise of Warrants
PU
12/30POWER METAL RESOURCES : Canadian Silver Project, Exploration Update
AQ
Power Metal Resources : Exercise of Warrants

12/31/2020 | 03:12am EST
Exercise of Warrants

Power Metal Resources PLC (LON:POW) the AIM listed metals exploration and development company is pleased to announce it has received notices to exercise warrants over 2,500,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ('Warrant Shares').

The Warrant Shares are being issued pursuant to the exercise of 1,500,000 warrants at an exercise price of 1.0 pence per ordinary share of 0.1 pence each in the Company and the exercise of 1,000,000 warrants at an exercise price of 0.75 pence per ordinary share of 0.1 pence each in the Company.

Subscription monies of £22,500 have been received by Power Metal in respect of these exercises.

ADMISSION AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Application will be made for the 2,500,000 Warrant Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM which is expected to occur on or around 7 January 2021 ('Admission'). The Warrant Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the ordinary shares of the Company currently traded on AIM.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 947,754,542 ordinary shares of 0.1p each. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Disclaimer

Power Metal Resources plc published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 08:12:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
