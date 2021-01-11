Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Power Metal Resources plc    SULA   GB00BYWJZ743

POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC

(SULA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/11 11:35:04 am
2.9 GBX   -3.33%
12:44pPOWER METAL RESOURCES : Exercise of Warrants
PU
10:22aPOWER METAL RESOURCES : Exercise of Warrants
AQ
03:06aPOWER METAL RESOURCES : Botswana Molopo Farms Complex – Drilling Update
PU
Power Metal Resources : Exercise of Warrants

01/11/2021 | 12:44pm EST
Exercise of Warrants

Power Metal Resources PLC (LON:POW) the AIM listed metals exploration and development company is pleased to announce it has received notices to exercise warrants over 8,750,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ('Warrant Shares').

The Warrant Shares are being issued pursuant to the exercise of 8,750,000 warrants at an exercise price of 0.7 pence per ordinary share of 0.1 pence each in the Company.

Subscription monies of £61,250 have been received by Power Metal in respect of these exercises.

ADMISSION AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Application will be made for the 8,750,000 Warrant Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM which is expected to occur on or around 18 January 2021 ('Admission'). The Warrant Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the ordinary shares of the Company currently traded on AIM.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 1,013,435,868 ordinary shares of 0.1p each. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Disclaimer

Power Metal Resources plc published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 17:43:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,54 M -2,08 M -2,08 M
Net cash 2019 0,17 M 0,23 M 0,23 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,68x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 30,1 M 40,9 M 40,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell Executive Chairman
Scott James Richardson Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Edmund Charles Frederick Shaw Non-Executive Director
Liam ODonoghue Secretary
