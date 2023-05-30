Power Metal Resources updates on gold project in Botswana

Power Metal Resources PLC - metals exploration company, focused on North America, Africa and Australia - Announces exploration update from its 100% owned Tati Gold Project located on the Tati Greenstone Belt near Francistown, Botswana. Says ground geophysics and trenching have been completed although a longer than usual rainy season led to the delay in the commencement of the planned infill soil geochemical sampling programme. Adds detailed geological mapping of the recently completed trenches has confirmed the geological setting in the Cherished Hope Mine area which is highlighted by gold mineralisation which is concentrated within quartz reefs. Notes analysis of ground magnetic geophysics results have highlighted the location of multiple post-mineralisation dolerite dykes which are known to persist throughout much of the TGB. Next exploration steps will be finalised and communicated to the market.

Current stock price: 0.75 pence, closing up 3.5% in London on Tuesday

12-month change: down 42%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

