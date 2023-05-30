Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Power Metal Resources plc
  News
  Summary
    SULA   GB00BYWJZ743

POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC

(SULA)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:10 2023-05-30 am EDT
0.7250 GBX    0.00%
02:48pPower Metal Resources updates on gold project in Botswana
AN
05/22Catenae hails court; Golden Metals likes copper find
AN
05/10Golden Metal Resources Debuts on London's AIM After GBP2 Million IPO
MT
Power Metal Resources updates on gold project in Botswana

05/30/2023 | 02:48pm EDT
Power Metal Resources PLC - metals exploration company, focused on North America, Africa and Australia - Announces exploration update from its 100% owned Tati Gold Project located on the Tati Greenstone Belt near Francistown, Botswana. Says ground geophysics and trenching have been completed although a longer than usual rainy season led to the delay in the commencement of the planned infill soil geochemical sampling programme. Adds detailed geological mapping of the recently completed trenches has confirmed the geological setting in the Cherished Hope Mine area which is highlighted by gold mineralisation which is concentrated within quartz reefs. Notes analysis of ground magnetic geophysics results have highlighted the location of multiple post-mineralisation dolerite dykes which are known to persist throughout much of the TGB. Next exploration steps will be finalised and communicated to the market.

Current stock price: 0.75 pence, closing up 3.5% in London on Tuesday

12-month change: down 42%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 0,04 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net income 2022 -2,26 M -2,80 M -2,80 M
Net cash 2022 3,94 M 4,89 M 4,89 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15,0 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 644x
EV / Sales 2022 548x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 47,2%
Managers and Directors
Sean Wade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott James Richardson-Brown Non-Executive Chairman
Owain David Morton Independent Non-Executive Director
Edmund Charles Frederick Shaw Non-Executive Director
Doughlas William Brodie Good Non-Executive Director
