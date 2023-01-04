Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Power Metal Resources plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SULA   GB00BYWJZ743

POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC

(SULA)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:29 2023-01-04 am EST
1.435 GBX   +0.35%
11:00aPower Metal buys Doerksen Bay graphite project; forms new subsidiary
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Ground Rents Income Fund's portfolio value drops
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Egdon to buy Aurora Production UK; Mila finds gold
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Power Metal buys Doerksen Bay graphite project; forms new subsidiary

01/04/2023 | 11:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Power Metal Resources PLC on Wednesday said it acquired the 4,222-hectare Doerksen Bay graphite project in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The London-based exploration company also said it formed a new wholly owned UK private subsidiary, ION Battery Resources Ltd, which is a private battery metals and minerals focused vehicle.

Power Metal will pay a total of GBP37,500 for the 100% acquisition of the Doerksen Bay project, which is payable through the issue of 2.5 million new shares at a price of 1.5 pence per share. The shares will be subject to a four-month lock-in from Wednesday.

The vendors of the project are a consortium led by local prospector Brian Fowler, who was previously the vendor of the Schreiber-Hemlo properties that Power Metal sold in exchange for a shareholding in First Class Metals PLC in September 2021, and the Reindeer Lake, Porter Lake and Old Woman Rapids uranium properties in July 2022.

Power Metal said the acquisition of Doerksen Bay brings a potential high-grade graphite opportunity into its portfolio. It will be held within the newly incorporated ION Battery Resources subsidiary, as will Power Metal's existing Authier North/Duval East and North Wind lithium projects.

"This acquisition enables us to create critical mass in specialist battery commodities, through the formation of a new holding company ION Battery Resources Ltd which we plan to hold Doerksen Bay, together with the company's two existing Canadian lithium interests," Chief Executive Paul Johnson said.

"We are continuing our desktop research for the project with a view to designing ground exploration to test the extremely high-grade graphite occurrences reported from the project as soon as weather conditions and team availability allows."

Shares in Power Metal were up 0.4% to 1.44p on Wednesday afternoon in London.

By Jaskeet Briah, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC 0.35% 1.435 Delayed Quote.4.00%
All news about POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC
11:00aPower Metal buys Doerksen Bay graphite project; forms new subsidiary
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Ground Rents Income Fund's portfolio value drops
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Egdon to buy Aurora Production UK; Mila finds gold
AN
2022Power Metal Resources plc Provides Molopo Farms Complex, Botswana - Drilling Update
CI
2022TRADING UPDATES: Serinus completes rig-up; Xtract concludes JV deal
AN
2022Power Metal Resources plc Announces an Exploration Update from Its 100% Owned and Opera..
CI
2022Power Metal Resources Wilan Project merger to form exploration company
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Savannah Energy ends deal; Plaza signs addendum
AN
2022Power Metal Resources plc Commences Diamond Drill Programme at the Historic Berringa Go..
CI
2022IN BRIEF: Power Metal finds nickel sulphides at Molopo Farms
AN
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 0,04 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,59 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,45 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -37,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,7 M 28,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 899x
EV / Sales 2021 644x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Power Metal Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Scott James Richardson Brown Non-Executive Chairman
Edmund Charles Frederick Shaw Non-Executive Director
Owain David Morton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC4.00%28
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-0.21%54 200
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION2.05%47 646
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL0.00%35 012
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-1.33%10 302
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.0.00%9 813