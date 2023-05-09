Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Power Metal Resources plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SULA   GB00BYWJZ743

POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC

(SULA)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:18 2023-05-09 am EDT
0.8600 GBX   +4.24%
01:34pPower Metal raises GBP2.7 million through placing of shares
AN
09:04aPower Metal Resources Completes Equity Raising to Fund Exploration; Shares Up 6%
MT
05/05Goldplat nine-month operating profit falls
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Power Metal raises GBP2.7 million through placing of shares

05/09/2023 | 01:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Power Metal Resources PLC on Tuesday said it raised GBP2.7 million via a placing of its shares.

The metals exploration company, focused on North America, Africa and Australia, said it raised the gross proceeds via placing 319.4 million new shares at a price of 0.85 pence per share.

Shares in Power Metal were up 4.2% to 0.86p each in London on Tuesday afternoon.

Each placing share has an attaching warrant to subscribe for one new share each at an exercise price of 2p with a five-year term expiring May 9, 2028.

Chief Executive Officer Sean Wade will subscribe to 11.8 million placing shares, Power Metal said.

As part of the placing, Power Metals has also entered into a subscription agreement with Term Oil Inc for the latter to participate in the placing for up to GBP1 million and no less than GBP500,000.

Power Metal said the net proceeds of the placing will be used to further the Company's exploration activities and for general working capital purposes.

"I am very pleased to be able to announce this capital raise and to reassure shareholders that we are now in a sustainable position to advance our exploration activities, most particularly in respect to our uranium portfolio," said Power Metal CEO Wade.

"Moreover, I am delighted to welcome Rick Rule's Term Oil vehicle to the register and the new shareholders who are joining us with his endorsement. This is not only a strong validation of our business model but also puts us on a sound footing to continue to deliver our goal of unlocking the significant inherent value in our portfolio."

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.53% 77.23 Delayed Quote.-10.93%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.64% 469.47 Real-time Quote.3.94%
POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC 4.24% 0.86 Delayed Quote.-40.00%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -1.68% 152.49 Real-time Quote.1.80%
WTI 0.74% 73.486 Delayed Quote.-11.37%
All news about POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC
01:34pPower Metal raises GBP2.7 million through placing of shares
AN
09:04aPower Metal Resources Completes Equity Raising to Fund Exploration; Shares Up 6%
MT
05/05Goldplat nine-month operating profit falls
AN
05/05Power Metal Resources plc Provides Exploration Update on its Berringa Gold Mine Project..
CI
05/05Power Metal Resources plc Appoints Bill Brodie Good as A Non-Executive Director
CI
04/28Power Metal Resources seeking partners for Molopo Farms Complex project
AQ
04/27Yourgene Health sees revenue above market forecasts
AN
04/27Power Metal Resources PLC Announces Results from the Recently Completed 2022/2023 Drill..
CI
04/19Deepverge reviews funding, proposes Microsaic deal
AN
03/15Red Rock Resources, Power Metal hail gold drilling testing
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 0,04 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net income 2022 -2,26 M -2,85 M -2,85 M
Net cash 2022 3,94 M 4,98 M 4,98 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,3 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 644x
EV / Sales 2022 548x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 56,1%
Chart POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Power Metal Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sean Wade Chief Executive Officer
Scott James Richardson-Brown Non-Executive Chairman
Owain David Morton Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Johnson Executive Director
Edmund Charles Frederick Shaw Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC-40.00%18
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION30.73%61 036
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-3.79%52 401
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-1.23%10 309
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.7.81%10 263
ALLKEM LIMITED11.03%5 402
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer