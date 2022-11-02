Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Power Metals Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PWM   CA73929Q1072

POWER METALS CORP.

(PWM)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:06 2022-11-02 pm EDT
0.2350 CAD   +2.17%
10/31Power Metals Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended August 31, 2022
CI
10/20Power Metals' Rare Find, Cesium
AQ
10/19Power Metals Corp. Announces High-Grade Cesium Discovery in the West Joe Dyke at it's 100% Owned Case Lake Property in Cochrane, Ontario
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit critical minerals deals

11/02/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
OTTAWA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada's government ordered three Chinese firms on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals companies on grounds of national security.

The three firms ordered to divest their investments are Sinomine (Hong Kong) Rare Metals Resources Co Ltd, Chengze Lithium International Ltd, also based in Hong Kong, and Zangge Mining Investment (Chengdu) Co Ltd.

The government ordered the divestiture after a "rigorous scrutiny" of foreign firms by Canada's national security and intelligence community, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement.

Sinomine was asked sell its investment in Power Metals Corp , Chengze Lithium asked to divest itself of its investment in Lithium Chile Inc and Zangge Mining is required to exit from Ultra Lithium Inc, according to the statement.

"While Canada continues to welcome foreign direct investment, we will act decisively when investments threaten our national security and our critical minerals supply chains, both at home and abroad," Champagne said.

Last week, Ottawa said it must build a resilient critical minerals supply chain with like-minded partners, as it outlined rules meant to protect the country's critical minerals sectors from foreign state-owned companies.

"The federal government is determined to work with Canadian businesses to attract foreign direct investments from partners that share our interests and values," Champagne said.

Canada has large deposits of critical minerals like nickel and cobalt, which are essential for cleaner energy and other technologies. Demand for the minerals is projected to expand significantly in the coming decades.

Earlier this year, Canada, the United States, Britain and a few other countries established a new partnership aimed at securing the supply of critical minerals as global demand for them rises. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LITHIUM CHILE INC. 9.38% 0.7 Delayed Quote.-14.67%
POWER METALS CORP. 2.17% 0.235 Delayed Quote.4.55%
ULTRA LITHIUM INC. -5.88% 0.08 Delayed Quote.-59.52%
ZANGGE MINING COMPANY LIMITED -0.38% 28.65 End-of-day quote.-30.12%
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,23 M -0,90 M -0,90 M
Net Debt 2021 0,05 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
P/E ratio 2021 -20,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30,6 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart POWER METALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Power Metals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Johnathan A. More Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cyrus H. Driver Chief Financial Officer & Non-Independent Director
Robert J. Dardi Independent Director
Brent Butler Independent Director
Zhiwei Wang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWER METALS CORP.4.55%22
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-21.16%47 023
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%41 391
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-18.96%38 663
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-33.19%10 017
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-1.82%7 924