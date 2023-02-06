Power Metals : Corporate Presentation

Johnathan More previously served as President, CEO and Director of Power Metals Corp (formerly Aldrin Resource Corp) from October 30, 2008 through April 5, 2017. Mr. More has over 20 years of experience in North American and European capital markets focused on natural resource industries. He had a history of achievement from his years with Canaccord Capital. In August 2008, Mr. More retired from Canaccord Capital as an investment advisor to apply his experience and contacts to the public company sector.
Cyrus Driver C.A.
CFO and Director
Cyrus Driver is a chartered accountant and was founding partner in the firm of Driver Anderson since its inception in 1981. He is currently a partner in the firm of Davidson and Company LLP after merging with them in 2002. Whilst providing general public accounting services to a wide range of clients, he specializes in servicing TSX Venture Exchange-listed companies and members of the brokerage community. He also serves on the boards of several listed companies. His wide knowledge of the securities industry and its rules have enabled him to give valuable advice to clients within the industry with respect to finance, taxation and other accounting related matters.
Brent Butler
Director
Mr. Butler is a geologist who brings over 30 years of international industry experience in exploration, resource modelling and mining. He actively engages in property acquisitions, development and divestment and has been involved in several mine developments, both open cast and underground mines. Mr. Butler has served on several boards of Directors of listed companies in Canada and Australia. Recent roles include having worked for Kinross Gold Corporation for 8 years in Canada, USA, Brazil, Chile and Africa. Mr. Butler currently serves as a Director of TSX-listed Millennial Lithium Corp (ML), President and CEO of TSX-listed Superior Mining International Corp (SUI) and CEO and Executive Director of ASX-listed Audalia Resources Limited (ACP). Mr. Butler holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Otago University of Dunedin, New Zealand (1983) and is registered as a Fellow of the Australasian Mining and Metallurgy (AusImm), member of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada, Fellow Member of the Society of Economic Geology USA and member of the Geological Society of London (FGS) since 2011.
Rob Dardi
Director
Mr. Dardi is a graduate of the UBC School of Law and is a senior B.C. lawyer and businessman with over 30 years experience. He practiced with McCarthy Tetrault, First City Financial, and TELUS Corporation. While at TELUS he also held the senior officer position, Vice President and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Dardi specializes in securities law, corporate governance, financing, and mergers and acquisitions. He was Special Projects Consultant to Mr. Jimmy Pattison in 2004 and 2005. He also served on the Board of Directors and the Compensation Committee of Concert Properties. Mr. Dardi was chair of the Board of Trustees of a major pension plan with assets in excess of $2 billion. Mr. Dardi also founded and currently chairs a private mining company with a focus on the Yukon Territory.
Chris Evans
Director
Mr. Evans currently serves as the Managing Director of Winsome Resources and brings 20 years of knowledge and experience in managing large scale construction and mining development projects. Mr. Evans served as COO of Altura Mining, during development of its Pilgangoora mine in Western Australia, now owned by Pilbara Minerals and targeted to be one of the world's largest hard rock lithium mining operations. Mr Evans holds a Master of Engineering Science, Construction Management, (University of New South Wales), a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons), Civil (University of New South Wales), and is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Share Structure
Stock Symbol: (TSX.V:PWM) (OTCQB:PWRMF)
Market Capitalization (as of Feb. 6, 2023): C$48.29 million
Management and Insiders own approx. 30%
Critical Minerals
Critical Minerals are essential for renewable energy and clean technology applications (e.g., batteries, permanent magnets, solar panels and wind turbines)
Defence and security technology
Electronics, agriculture and medical applications
Canada has a list of 31 critical minerals
Many elements on this list come from pegmatites: Cs, Ga, Li, Nb, REE, Ta, Sn, W
