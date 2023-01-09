Power REIT : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

POWER REIT

Item 2.01 - Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets

On January 6, 2023, a wholly owned subsidiary of Power REIT sold its interest in five ground leases related to utility scale solar farms located in Tulare County, California for gross proceeds of $2.5 million. The purchaser is an unaffiliated third party and the price was established based on an arm's length negotiation. The properties were acquired by Power REIT in 2013 for $1,550,000.

The sale of the Tulare solar ground leases is part of a strategic review by Power REIT as it continues to evaluate alternatives to enhance liquidity and improve opportunities for the Trust. Power REIT has shifted its to Controlled Environment Agriculture in the form of greenhouses as a technology based real estate opportunity. Power REIT has significant exposure to cannabis cultivation related tenants. The market for cannabis at the wholesale level in many markets across the United States has gone through a dramatic change which has put significant pressure on a number of our tenants. We continue to work through tenant issues and are exploring options intended to create shareholder value including, but not limited to, additional asset sales.

