Power REIT : SEC Filing (4/A)

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol Power REIT [ PW]
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
X
Director
10% Owner
Officer (give title below)
Other (specify below)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) 08/13/2012
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 08/15/2012
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X
Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code
V
Amount
(A) or (D)
Price
Common Shares
1,937(1)(2)
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Date Exercisable
Expiration Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Stock Option (Right to Buy)(1)(2)
$7.96
08/13/2012
A
2,000
08/13/2013
08/12/2022
Common Stock
2,000
$0
2,000
D
Explanation of Responses:
1. The reporting person was granted a non-qualified stock option to acquire 2,000 shares of common stock (the 'Option') on August 13, 2012 pursuant to the Trust's 2012 Equity Incentive Plan. The Option award vests in three-equal annual installments beginning with the first anniversary of the respective grants. The Options have a 10-year term and a strike price of $7.96, which is the price equal to the closing price of the common stock on August 13, 2012.
2. The reporting person is filing this Form 4/A to correct the Form 4 filed by the reporting person on August 15, 2012 for transactions that took place on August 13, 2012 (the 'Original Form 4'), which disclosed the granting of such stock options in Table I rather than Table II. Subsequently to the filing of the Original Form 4, the reporting person also included the unexercised stock options in the total amount of shares owned by the reporting person in subsequently filed Form 4s. Additionally, the Original Form 4 included shares in column 5 of Table I that were owned directly and indirectly by the reporting person, which has also been corrected.
/s/ Patrick R. Haynes III
05/28/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.