Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Power REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PW   US73933H1014

POWER REIT

(PW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Power REIT : SEC Filing (4/A)

05/28/2021 | 03:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEC FORM 4/ASEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Haynes Patrick R III
(Last) (First) (Middle)
301 WINDING ROAD
(Street)
OLD BETHPAGE, NY 11804
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Power REIT [ PW] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director 10% Owner
Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
08/13/2012
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
08/15/2012 		6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Shares 1,937(1)(2) D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Stock Option (Right to Buy)(1)(2) $7.96 08/13/2012 A 2,000 08/13/2013 08/12/2022 Common Stock 2,000 $0 2,000 D
Explanation of Responses:
1. The reporting person was granted a non-qualified stock option to acquire 2,000 shares of common stock (the 'Option') on August 13, 2012 pursuant to the Trust's 2012 Equity Incentive Plan. The Option award vests in three-equal annual installments beginning with the first anniversary of the respective grants. The Options have a 10-year term and a strike price of $7.96, which is the price equal to the closing price of the common stock on August 13, 2012.
2. The reporting person is filing this Form 4/A to correct the Form 4 filed by the reporting person on August 15, 2012 for transactions that took place on August 13, 2012 (the 'Original Form 4'), which disclosed the granting of such stock options in Table I rather than Table II. Subsequently to the filing of the Original Form 4, the reporting person also included the unexercised stock options in the total amount of shares owned by the reporting person in subsequently filed Form 4s. Additionally, the Original Form 4 included shares in column 5 of Table I that were owned directly and indirectly by the reporting person, which has also been corrected.
/s/ Patrick R. Haynes III 05/28/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Power REIT published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 19:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about POWER REIT
03:57pPOWER REIT  : SEC Filing (4/A)
PU
05/27POWER REIT  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Shareholders (Form 8-K)
PU
05/27POWER REIT  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/25POWER REIT  : Greenhouse will be Operated as a Michigan Regulated Cannabis Culti..
PU
05/25POWER REIT  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
05/24POWER REIT  : Buys 35-Acre Colorado Property, Signs 20-Year Lease With Walsenbur..
MT
05/24POWER REIT  : Acquires Southern Colorado Greenhouse Cultivation and Processing F..
PU
05/24POWER REIT  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisit..
AQ
05/07POWER REIT  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
05/07POWER REIT  : Earnings Flash (PW) POWER REIT Posts Q1 Revenue $1.8M
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9,94 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 4,41%
Capitalization 145 M 145 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 14,6x
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,36x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart POWER REIT
Duration : Period :
Power REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWER REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 63,00 $
Last Close Price 44,00 $
Spread / Highest target 43,2%
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David H. Lesser Chairman-Trustees Board, CEO, CFO & Secretary
Virgil E. Wenger Independent Trustee
Patrick R. Haynes Independent Trustee
William S. Susman Independent Trustee
Paula Jean Poskon Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POWER REIT64.73%145
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)2.97%65 849
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.7.64%42 286
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-1.16%25 983
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION9.72%25 477
SEGRO PLC8.96%17 565