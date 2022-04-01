Power Solution Technologies Public : Changing of Chief Accountant

Change in CFO / Chief Accounting Resign ______________________________________________________________________ Position of Chief Accountant : Vice President-Accountant Title : Miss Name : Patira Surname : Wisartpongt Effective Date of Termination : 31-Mar-2022 ______________________________________________________________________ Appoint ______________________________________________________________________ Position of Chief Accountant : Vice President-Accounting Title : Miss Name : Pinyarat Surname : Wongsavit Effective Date of Appointment : 01-Apr-2022 ______________________________________________________________________ Authorized Person to Disclose : Mr.Rachanan Chanamai Information Position : Chief Executive Officer ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.