    PSTC   TH6075010Z06

POWER SOLUTION TECHNOLOGIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PSTC)
  Report
Power Solution Technologies Public : Changing of Chief Accountant

04/01/2022 | 12:36pm BST
Date/Time
01 Apr 2022 17:50:33
Headline
Changing of Chief Accountant
Symbol
PSTC
Source
PSTC
Full Detailed News 
                Change in CFO / Chief Accounting


Resign
______________________________________________________________________
Position of Chief Accountant             : Vice President-Accountant
Title                                    : Miss
Name                                     : Patira
Surname                                  : Wisartpongt
Effective Date of Termination            : 31-Mar-2022
______________________________________________________________________
Appoint
______________________________________________________________________
Position of Chief Accountant             : Vice President-Accounting
Title                                    : Miss
Name                                     : Pinyarat
Surname                                  : Wongsavit
Effective Date of Appointment            : 01-Apr-2022
______________________________________________________________________
Authorized Person to Disclose            : Mr.Rachanan Chanamai
Information
Position                                 : Chief Executive Officer
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Power Solution Technologies pcl published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 11:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
