Power Solution Technologies Public : Changing of Chief Accountant
04/01/2022 | 12:36pm BST
Date/Time
01 Apr 2022 17:50:33
Headline
Changing of Chief Accountant
Symbol
PSTC
Source
PSTC
Full Detailed News
Change in CFO / Chief Accounting
Resign
______________________________________________________________________
Position of Chief Accountant : Vice President-Accountant
Title : Miss
Name : Patira
Surname : Wisartpongt
Effective Date of Termination : 31-Mar-2022
______________________________________________________________________
Appoint
______________________________________________________________________
Position of Chief Accountant : Vice President-Accounting
Title : Miss
Name : Pinyarat
Surname : Wongsavit
Effective Date of Appointment : 01-Apr-2022
______________________________________________________________________
Authorized Person to Disclose : Mr.Rachanan Chanamai
Information
Position : Chief Executive Officer
______________________________________________________________________
