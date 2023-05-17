Power International : Announces Extension to $25 Million Shareholder Loan Agreement With Weichai America - Form 8-K

Borrowings under the Second Shareholder's Loan Agreement will incur interest at the applicable Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR"), plus 4.05% per annum. Further, if the applicable term SOFR is negative, the interest rate per annum shall be deemed as 4.05% per annum. If the interest rate for any loan under the Second Shareholder's Loan Agreement is lower than Weichai's borrowing cost, the interest rate for such loan shall be equal to Weichai's borrowing cost plus 1%.

WOOD DALE, Ill., May 17, 2023 - Power Solutions International, Inc. (the "Company" or "PSI") (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emission-certified engines and power systems, announced today that it amended and restated its $25 million shareholder's loan agreement with its majority stockholder, Weichai America Corp. ("Weichai"), dated as of May 12, 2023 (the "Second Shareholder's Loan Agreement"), to extend the loan maturity date to May 20, 2024. The $25 million loan under the Second Shareholder's Loan Agreement has been fully drawn as of the date of this report and is subordinated to the Company's existing $130 million senior secured revolving credit facility with Standard Chartered Bank ($125 million loan outstanding as of this report).

