Power International : Announces Leadership Transition - Form 8-K

Power Solutions International Announces Leadership Transition Dino Xykis appointed by the Board as Interim CEO WOOD DALE, Ill., June 2, 2022 - Power Solutions International, Inc. ("PSI" or "the Company") (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emission-certified engines and power systems, announced that its current Chief Technical Officer, C. (Dino) Xykis, was appointed by the Company's Board of Directors to the additional role of Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2022. Mr. Xykis succeeds Lance Arnett, who resigned from the Company effective May 31, 2022, to pursue other interests. Fabrizio Mozzi, Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, commented, "We are grateful for Lance's contributions to PSI and wish him well in the future. In the meantime, the Board has the utmost confidence in Dino's ability to lead PSI as interim CEO until such time that we name a permanent CEO, which the Board is actively searching for. We look forward to working closely with him to continue executing on our business objectives and on the achievement of the 2022 outlook that we laid out in May, which includes full year 2022 sales growth of at least 3% and for our gross profit as a percentage of sales to improve by at least 5 percentage points versus 2021." Xykis commented, "I am very honored to assume this role and look forward to working closely with Fabrizio, the rest of the board, and my colleagues at PSI as we continue on the expansion of our engine portfolio and work to generate improved financial results." Mr. Xykis, who has more than 30 years of professional experience in multi-disciplined engineering areas including senior management and executive positions, was appointed as the Company's Chief Technical Officer on March 15, 2021. Since that time, Mr. Xykis has been responsible for the oversight of the Company's advanced product development, engineering design and analysis, on-highway engineering, applied engineering, emissions and certification, Waterford, Michigan engineering operations, program management and product strategic planning. Since joining the Company in 2010 and until his appointment as Chief Technical Officer in March 2021, Mr. Xykis served as Vice President of Engineering for the Company. Prior to joining PSI, his previous professional experience in multi-disciplined engineering areas including senior management and executive positions includes service at various companies including Cummins Inc., and Generac Power Systems, both of which are publicly traded. Mr. Xykis also served as

Adjunct Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Mechanics at the Milwaukee School of Engineering and previously served on the audit and compensation committees of the Board of Directors of Image Sensing Systems, a publicly traded company on NASDAQ, from 1996 to 2001. Mr. Xykis also served on the advisory board of CEGE, College of Science and Engineering, University of Minnesota for eight years. Mr. Xykis holds a Bachelor's degree in Structural Engineering, a Master's degree in Vibration/Dynamics, and a PhD. in Structural/Applied Mechanics from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis. About Power Solutions International, Inc. Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the power systems, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company's unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capabilities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels. PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment. In addition, PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. For more information on PSI, visit www.psiengines.com . Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the current expectations of the Company about its prospects and opportunities. These forward-looking statements are entitled to the safe-harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "budgeted," "contemplate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "may," "outlook," "plan," "projection," "should," "target," "will," "would," or similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. The Company cautions that the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements, include, without limitation: the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could have on the Company's business and financial results; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to raise additional capital when needed and its liquidity; uncertainties around the Company's ability to meet funding conditions under its financing arrangements and access to capital thereunder; the potential acceleration of the maturity at any time of the loans under the Company's uncommitted senior secured