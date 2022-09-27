Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Power Solutions, Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    4450   JP3782930006

POWER SOLUTIONS, LTD.

(4450)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-27 am EDT
2500.00 JPY   +1.01%
05:33p'Take it seriously' -FEMA preps for Hurricane Ian
RE
05:23pUtilities Down on Rotation Out of Market-Leading Sectors -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:12pConsumer Cos Up Slightly After Strong Home-Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
'Take it seriously' -FEMA preps for Hurricane Ian

09/27/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
STORY: Florida residents on Tuesday raced to gather supplies and fortify homes and businesses as Hurricane Ian crept toward the U.S.

Many boarded up windows and filled sandbags in hopes of staving off expected floodwaters.

"If they say, 'mandatory evacuation,' it's time to go!"

That message echoed from officials at every level as the Category 3 hurricane tracked northward toward Florida.

The National Hurricane Center warned that time is running out, as Florida governor Ron DeSantis urged residents to follow evacuation orders.

"Safety is paramount. When you're talking about storm surge like this, when you're talking about historic flooding, that water is a very, very difficult adversary."

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell said the agency is most concerned about storm surge and the slow pace of the storm - forecast to creep across the state at 5 miles per hour as it makes landfall.

"And this is significant, because what this means is Floridians are going to experience the impacts from this storm for a very long time. // Take it seriously, do not underestimate the potential that this storm can bring."

Criswell said the federal government already has in place 128,000 gallons of fuel, hundreds of Army Corp of Engineer personnel, nearly 4 million meals and over 3 million gallons of water, along with Red Cross shelters, ambulances and medical teams.

The planning intensified after Hurricane Ian slammed into western Cuba on Tuesday, forcing evacuations, cutting power to nearly 1 million people and tearing roofs off homes.

"I mean, sincerely, whatever they need, contact me directly and they know how to do that."

President Joe Biden said he called mayors in three Florida cities to assure them they have federal support in the form of food, shelter, and help after the storm passes.


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 801 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
Net income 2021 253 M 1,75 M 1,75 M
Net cash 2021 991 M 6,84 M 6,84 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 526 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 231
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart POWER SOLUTIONS, LTD.
Power Solutions, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends POWER SOLUTIONS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 500,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Tadao Takahashi President & Representative Director
Katsuhiko Fujita Chairman
Shizuko Kawashima Director & Head-Business Administration
Hiroyuki Ozaki Independent Outside Director
Shigenobu Sato Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWER SOLUTIONS, LTD.7.02%24
ACCENTURE PLC-37.87%162 906
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-19.90%134 320
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.61%94 952
INFOSYS LIMITED-26.88%70 977
SNOWFLAKE INC.-51.26%52 818