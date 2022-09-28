Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Power Solutions, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4450   JP3782930006

POWER SOLUTIONS, LTD.

(4450)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-28 am EDT
2468.00 JPY   -1.28%
09:08aU.S. new vehicle sales to increase on strong demand - report
RE
09:05aSector Update: Energy
MT
08:47aTotalenergies: company expects investments in solar and wind pow…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. new vehicle sales to increase on strong demand - report

09/28/2022 | 09:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Imported automobiles are parked in a lot at the port of Newark New Jersey

(Reuters) - U.S. new vehicle sales are set to rise in September as consumers spent more money on new vehicles than any previous September on record, an industry report from consultants J.D. Power-LMC Automotive showed on Wednesday.

Customers have been unaffected by higher vehicle prices and lack of incentives or discounts from automakers, who have been taking advantage of strong demand and tight inventory.

"Transaction prices still rose and consumers spent more money on new vehicles this month," said Thomas King, president of the data and analytics division at J.D. Power, adding auto sales are yet to see an impact from the ongoing monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve to curb inflation.

Retail sales of new vehicles this month are expected to reach 958,948 units, a 5.4% increase from September 2021.

September seasonally adjusted annualized rate for total new vehicle sales is expected to be 13.6 million units, up 1.5 million units from 2021, the report showed.

The report, however, said that the per unit pricing and profitability may see deterioration in the coming quarters as broader macro economic conditions affect demand and pressure affordability.

New-vehicle retail sales for the third quarter are projected to reach 2,900,300 units, a 4.2% decrease from 2021 when adjusted for selling days.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
All news about POWER SOLUTIONS, LTD.
09:08aU.S. new vehicle sales to increase on strong demand - report
RE
09:05aSector Update: Energy
MT
08:47aTotalenergies: company expects investments in solar and wind pow…
RE
08:38aEDF to review case for keeping open UK nuclear plants set to close in 2024
RE
08:28aEuropean Commission Green-Lights Navigator, P2X Europe Joint Venture in Portugal
MT
08:10aSichuan Chuantou Energy Flags Impact from Recent Earthquake
MT
08:08aFactbox-Over 50,000 customers without power in Florida from Hurricane Ian
RE
08:06aEDF to review case for keeping open UK nuclear plants set to close in 2024
RE
08:00aIndia’s coal and electricity supplies are more comf..
RE
07:48aShell To Buy West African Hybrid Power Company Daystar Power
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POWER SOLUTIONS, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 801 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
Net income 2021 253 M 1,75 M 1,75 M
Net cash 2021 991 M 6,84 M 6,84 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 526 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 231
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart POWER SOLUTIONS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Power Solutions, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWER SOLUTIONS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 500,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Tadao Takahashi President & Representative Director
Katsuhiko Fujita Chairman
Shizuko Kawashima Director & Head-Business Administration
Hiroyuki Ozaki Independent Outside Director
Shigenobu Sato Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWER SOLUTIONS, LTD.5.65%24
ACCENTURE PLC-38.16%162 147
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-19.28%135 214
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.69%94 529
INFOSYS LIMITED-26.18%71 587
SNOWFLAKE INC.-49.86%54 338