Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Power Solutions, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4450   JP3782930006

POWER SOLUTIONS, LTD.

(4450)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-27 am EDT
2500.00 JPY   +1.01%
01:44pNorway's Norsk Hydro cuts aluminium output as demand falls
RE
01:32pYellen says weather disasters reduce U.S. productive capacity, sap resources
RE
01:07pBiden assures Florida mayors of federal help as Hurricane Ian nears
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yellen says weather disasters reduce U.S. productive capacity, sap resources

09/27/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen holds a news conference at the U.S. Treasury Department in Washington

(Reuters) - Weather disasters linked to global warming are increasingly reducing the productive capacity of the U.S economy and sapping resources from governments, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday, arguing for an accelerated transition to renewable energy.

Yellen, in the latest of a series of campaign-flavored economic speeches touting Democratic President Joe Biden's legislative achievements, including a $430 billion climate and healthcare spending package, said weather-related shocks were exacerbating supply chain difficulties.

"These are near-term, sharp reductions in capacity that can raise prices. The reality is that shocks that were unthinkable even a few decades ago are now presenting with alarming frequency," Yellen said in prepared remarks at Cypress Creek Renewables, a solar power developer in Durham, North Carolina.

"There's been at least a fivefold increase in the annual number of billion-dollar disasters over the past five years compared to the 1980s, even after adjusting for inflation."

Yellen's remarks came as Hurricane Ian slammed Cuba and was headed for Florida's Gulf of Mexico coast, threatening a potentially devastating storm surge to the Tampa Bay area, along with up to 2 feet of rain.

Yellen said persistent, frequent weather shocks will increase demands for fiscal disaster relief, shrinking national resources, including those needed to address climate change.

"State and local governments may increasingly be forced to devote scarce resources to disaster mitigation, potentially at the expense of investments in areas like education and worker training," Yellen said. "And the bulk of the evidence suggests that these disasters have long-lasting negative effects on economic growth - with many economies failing to fully recover."

The Democrat-passed climate and healthcare package provides $369 billion in funding for extending and expanding tax credits for solar and wind energy, and North American-produced electric vehicles, prompting increased investment in these technologies. It also provides $50 billion to make infrastructure more resilient to climate events.

Yellen said in the coming weeks Treasury will hold a series of roundtable discussions with a broad spectrum of stakeholders on how to implement these tax credits, to ensure that they have clarity on them so that benefits can be quickly felt.

"In sum, climate change poses a grave risk to the productive capacity of our economy while also impacting its stability," Yellen said. "To tackle these risks, we need to accelerate our transition to a clean energy economy."

(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By David Lawder


© Reuters 2022
All news about POWER SOLUTIONS, LTD.
01:44pNorway's Norsk Hydro cuts aluminium output as demand falls
RE
01:32pYellen says weather disasters reduce U.S. productive capacity, sap resources
RE
01:07pBiden assures Florida mayors of federal help as Hurricane Ian nears
RE
12:59pHeidelberg Materials may shut plants if power prices stay high
RE
12:58pGerman minister plans for extension of two nuclear plant lifespans
RE
12:58pVideo shows boiling seas above broken Nord Stream pipelines
RE
12:35pTrudeau starts tour of storm-hit Atlantic Canada as power outages persist
RE
12:29pQuebec's incumbent Legault ahead in next week's election polls
RE
12:26pFACTBOX - How Germany's industrial giants are preparing for winter
RE
11:06aBellerophon Therapeutics' New Phase 3 Trial Size for Lung Disorder Drug Gets US FDA Nod..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POWER SOLUTIONS, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 801 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
Net income 2021 253 M 1,75 M 1,75 M
Net cash 2021 991 M 6,84 M 6,84 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 526 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 231
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart POWER SOLUTIONS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Power Solutions, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWER SOLUTIONS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 500,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Tadao Takahashi President & Representative Director
Katsuhiko Fujita Chairman
Shizuko Kawashima Director & Head-Business Administration
Hiroyuki Ozaki Independent Outside Director
Shigenobu Sato Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWER SOLUTIONS, LTD.7.02%24
ACCENTURE PLC-37.87%162 906
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-19.90%134 320
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.61%94 952
INFOSYS LIMITED-26.88%70 977
SNOWFLAKE INC.-51.26%52 818