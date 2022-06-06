Power Wind Health Industry Incorporated : Announce that the Company set the ex-dividend record date to proceed the related affairs of cash distribution from capital surplus
06/06/2022 | 03:02am EDT
Provided by: Power Wind Health Industry Incorporated
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/06
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Distribution from capital surplus: Cash dividends NT$100,000,000, and
NT$1.29106633 per share.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/01
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/04
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/05
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/09
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/09
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The Company has delegated the Stock register and transfer dept. of
SinoPac Securities, which is its stock register and transfer agent,
to proceed the distribution of cash dividends. The distribution is
expected to be done on July 22, 2022 via the methods such as remitting
or sending a check by registered mail, and rounded down to the nearest
dollar. Shareholders shall bear the remittance fees and postage.
(2)If the capital of the Company changes hereafter and thus, the total
number of shares outstanding is affected, which resulting in the changes
of dividend payout ratio, the Chairman is authorized by the Board of
Directors to fully handle related affairs to such adjustments and make
the announcement.
