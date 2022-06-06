Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Power Wind Health Industry Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8462   TW0008462003

POWER WIND HEALTH INDUSTRY INCORPORATED

(8462)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  06-01
123.00 TWD   +0.41%
03:02aPOWER WIND HEALTH INDUSTRY INCORPORATED : Announce that the Company set the ex-dividend record date to proceed the related affairs of cash distribution from capital surplus
PU
06/01POWER WIND HEALTH INDUSTRY INCORPORATED : Announcement of Important Resolutions in the Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/05Power Wind Health Industry Incorporated Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Power Wind Health Industry Incorporated : Announce that the Company set the ex-dividend record date to proceed the related affairs of cash distribution from capital surplus

06/06/2022 | 03:02am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Power Wind Health Industry Incorporated
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/06 Time of announcement 14:54:08
Subject 
 Announce that the Company set the ex-dividend
record date to proceed the related affairs of cash
distribution from capital surplus
Date of events 2022/06/06 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/06
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Distribution from capital surplus: Cash dividends NT$100,000,000, and
NT$1.29106633 per share.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/01
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/04
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/05
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/09
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/09
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The Company has delegated the Stock register and transfer dept. of
   SinoPac Securities, which is its stock register and transfer agent,
   to proceed the distribution of cash dividends. The distribution is
   expected to be done on July 22, 2022 via the methods such as remitting
   or sending a check by registered mail, and rounded down to the nearest
   dollar. Shareholders shall bear the remittance fees and postage.
(2)If the capital of the Company changes hereafter and thus, the total
   number of shares outstanding is affected, which resulting in the changes
   of dividend payout ratio, the Chairman is authorized by the Board of
   Directors to fully handle related affairs to such adjustments and make
   the announcement.

Disclaimer

Power Wind Health Industry Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 07:01:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
