Powerbridge Technologies : Execution of a Material Definitive Agreement - Form 6-K

Execution of a Material Definitive Agreement

On October 27, 2022, Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. ("Powerbridge" or the "Company") entered into an equity transfer agreement (the "Agreement") with DTI GROUP LIMITED ("DTI") to which the Company agreed to purchase 19% of the equity interest of DTI for a consideration of RMB57,435,100, which shall be paid in the shares of common stock of the Company. The closing is subject to the customary closing conditions and terms as stipulated in the Agreement. The acquisition was closed on November 1, 2022.

DTI mainly engaged in the field of trade digitalization, developing and operating digital platforms on cross-border trades. Such acquisition is aligned with the Company's strategy as the Company intends to utilize DTI 's business know-how and technology to expand the Company's operation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Form 6-K contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and Section 21E under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), and that are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. Statements that are not historical are forward-looking and reflect expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations of future events, and often can be identified in this report and elsewhere by using words such as "expect", "strive", "looking ahead", "outlook", "guidance", "forecast", "goal", "optimistic", "anticipate", "continue", "plan", "estimate", "project", "believe", "should", "could", "will", "would", "possible", "may", "likely", "intend", "can", "seek", "potential", "pro forma" or the negative thereof and similar expressions or future dates. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this prospectus or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.