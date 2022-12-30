Advanced search
12/23Powerbridge Technologies : PRICING SUPPLEMENT OF THE ADVANCE UNDER THE STANDBY EQUITY PURCHASE AGREEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
12/22Top Premarket Decliners
MT
12/09Powerbridge Technologies : Voting Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
Powerbridge Technologies : Execution of a Material Definitive Agreement - Form 6-K

12/30/2022 | 05:18pm EST
Execution of a Material Definitive Agreement

On December 16, 2022, Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. ("Powerbridge" or the "Company") entered into an equity transfer agreement with 14 shareholders of BOXINRUI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED ("Boxinrui", or the "Target Company") to which the Company agreed to purchase 20% of the equity interest of the Target Company for the aggregated total consideration of RMB48,206,973, which shall be settled by 55,300,530 newly issued ordinary shares of the Company. The closing is subject to the customary closing conditions and terms as stipulated in the share purchase agreement. The acquisition is expected to close on or prior to December 31, 2022.

The Company will hold an aggregate of 35% equity interest of the Target Company following the closing of this acquisition and the previous acquisition of 20% equity interest of the Target Company in June 2022, which the Company disclosed on Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 28, 2022.

Boxinrui wholly owns HONG KONG ANXIN JIEDA CO., LIMITED ("Anxin Jieda"), which in turn owns 90% equity interest in Shenzhen Wenxing Tianxia Technology Co., Ltd. ("Wenxing Tianxia"). Wenxing Tianxia mainly engaged in Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and NFT technology in the educational industry. Such acquisition is aligned with Powerbridge's metaverse strategy as Powerbridge intends to utilize Wenxing Tianxia's business know-how and technology to expand the Company's operation.

