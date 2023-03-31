Advanced search
    PBTS   KYG720071003

POWERBRIDGE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

(PBTS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:47:44 2023-03-31 am EDT
0.0940 USD   -3.29%
Powerbridge Technologies : Further Acquires 65% Equity Interest in Boxinrui - Form 6-K
PU
03/30Powerbridge Technologies Obtains Majority Stake in DTI Group
MT
03/30Powerbridge Technologies Acquires Majority Stake in DTI Group to Build Trade Digitalization Ecosystem
PR
Powerbridge Technologies : Further Acquires 65% Equity Interest in Boxinrui - Form 6-K

03/31/2023 | 11:16am EDT

03/31/2023 | 11:16am EDT
Powerbridge Technologies Further Acquires 65% Equity Interest in Boxinrui

Reference is made to the previous disclosures on Form 6-K dated June 27, 2022 and December 30, 2022 by Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) ("Powerbridge" or the "Company"), a provider of multi-industry technology solutions, in relation to the acquisition of 15% (the "First Acquisition") and 20 % (the "Second Acquisition" together, the "Previous Acquisitions") equity interest in BOXINRUI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED ("Boxinrui") by the Company.

On March 28, 2023, the Company entered into an equity transfer agreement (the "Agreement") with fifteen individual shareholders (the "Relevant Shareholders") of Boxinrui, pursuant to which the Company agreed to further acquire 65% equity interest (the "Acquired Shares") in Boxinrui for a consideration of approximately US$25.8 million, which shall be satisfied by way of allotment and issue of an aggregate of 276,448,625 shares to the Relevant Shareholders (the "Third Acquisition"). Prior to the Third Acquisition, the Company held 35% equity interest in Boxinrui from the Previous Acquisitions, which together with the Acquired Shares, the Company will hold 100% equity interest in Boxinrui upon the completion of the Third Acquisition. The closing of the Third Acquisition is subject to the customary closing conditions and terms as stipulated in the Agreement. The Third Acquisition is expected to be closed on or about March 31, 2023.

Boxinrui wholly owns HONG KONG ANXIN JIEDA CO., LIMITED ("Anxin Jieda"), which in turn owns 90% equity interest in Ascendent Insights Education Co., Ltd. ("AIedu") (also previously known as Shenzhen Wenxing Tianxia Technology Co., Ltd.). AIedu mainly engaged in Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and NFT technology in the educational industry. Such acquisition is aligned with Powerbridge's metaverse strategy as Powerbridge intends to utilize AIedu's business know-how and technology to expand the Company's metaverse operation.

About Ascendent Insights

AIedu is an AI education company with more than 400,000 users and over 20,000 reading materials. The company serves over 4,000 nurseries and kindergartens with 40,000 educators, providing an innovative approach to early childhood education through its use of AI technology. Its flagship product, Little Egg, has received rave reviews from parents and educators alike for its ability to provide personalized learning experiences for each student.

Disclaimer

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 15:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
