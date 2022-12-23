Advanced search
    PBTS   KYG720071003

POWERBRIDGE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

(PBTS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-23 pm EST
0.1078 USD   -2.27%
05:51pPowerbridge Technologies : PRICING SUPPLEMENT OF THE ADVANCE UNDER THE STANDBY EQUITY PURCHASE AGREEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
12/22Top Premarket Decliners
MT
12/09Powerbridge Technologies : Voting Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
Powerbridge Technologies : PRICING SUPPLEMENT OF THE ADVANCE UNDER THE STANDBY EQUITY PURCHASE AGREEMENT - Form 6-K

12/23/2022 | 05:51pm EST
PRICING SUPPLEMENT OF THE ADVANCE UNDER THE STANDBY EQUITY PURCHASE AGREEMENT

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purpose of the terms and conditions of the standby equity purchase agreement, which set forth as the exhibit (Exhibit No. 99.1) in Form 6-K filed with Securities and Exchange Commission on September 13, 2022. This document constitutes the pricing supplement of the base prospectus on Form F-3 (File No. 333-253395) dated February 23, 2021 (the "Based Prospectus"), as supplemented by the prospectus supplement dated September 13, 2022 related to this offering (the "Prospectus Supplement" together with the Based Prospectus, the "Prospectus") and is incorporated by reference into the Prospectus, and must be read in conjunction with the Prospectus.

Investor

YA II PN, Ltd.

Securities Settled

4,648,284 shares of Ordinary Shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd.

Purchase price

US$0.1167 per share

Proceeds

Approximately US$512,529

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds, if any, from this offering for working capital, to fund our capital funding commitments and for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, capital expenditures, acquisitions, investments, other business opportunities and repayment or refinancing of outstanding debt. Our management will have broad discretion in the application of net proceeds, if any. See "Use of Proceeds" in the Prospectus Supplement.

NASDAQ Capital Market Symbol

PBTS

Resale The Prospectus also cover the resale of shares by YA II PN, Ltd. to the public. See "Plan of Distribution" in the Prospectus Supplement.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 22:50:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
