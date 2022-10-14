Powerbridge Technologies : PRICING SUPPLEMENT OF THE FIRST ADVANCE UNDER THE STANDBY EQUITY PURCHASE AGREEMENT - Form 6-K

PRICING SUPPLEMENT OF THE FIRST ADVANCE UNDER THE STANDBY EQUITY PURCHASE AGREEMENT

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purpose of the terms and conditions of the standby equity purchase agreement, which set forth as the exhibit (Exhibit No. 99.1) in Form 6-K filed with Securities and Exchange Commission on September 13, 2022. This document constitutes the pricing supplement of the base prospectus on Form F-3 (File No. 333-253395) dated February 23, 2021 (the "Based Prospectus), as supplemented by the prospectus supplement dated September 13, 2022 related to this offering (the "Prospectus Supplement" together with the Based Prospectus, the "Prospectus") and is incorporated by reference into the Prospectus, and must be read in conjunction with the Prospectus.