  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd.
  News
  7. Summary
    PBTS   KYG720071003

POWERBRIDGE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

(PBTS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-09 pm EST
0.1060 USD   -5.36%
05:23pPowerbridge Technologies : Voting Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
05:03pPowerbridge Technologies : PRICING SUPPLEMENT OF THE THIRD ADVANCE UNDER THE STANDBY EQUITY PURCHASE AGREEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
07:57aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
Powerbridge Technologies : Voting Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting - Form 6-K

12/09/2022 | 05:23pm EST
Voting Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

On December 5, 2022, Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (the "Company") held its 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, our shareholders voted on two resolutions, each of which is listed below and was described in more detail in our proxy statement for the Meeting, which was attached as Exhibit 99.3 to a Report on Form 6-K that we furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2022.

Based on the presence in person or by proxy of the requisite quorum of our outstanding ordinary shares, par value $0.00166667 per share, at the Meeting, each of the following numbered proposals, which was presented for a vote at the Meeting, was approved by the requisite majority of our shareholders under the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Association:

1.

To ratify the selection and re-appointment of Onestop Assurance PAC as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

2. To approve the increase in the authorized share capital of the Company from US$500,000 divided into 300,000,000 shares of a par value of US$0.00166667 each to US$16,666,700 divided into 10,000,000,000 shares of par value of US$0.00166667 each by the creation of an additional 9,700,000,000 shares of par value of US$0.00166667 each.

Disclaimer

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 22:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
