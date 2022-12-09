Powerbridge Technologies : Voting Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting - Form 6-K

Voting Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

On December 5, 2022, Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (the "Company") held its 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, our shareholders voted on two resolutions, each of which is listed below and was described in more detail in our proxy statement for the Meeting, which was attached as Exhibit 99.3 to a Report on Form 6-K that we furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2022.

Based on the presence in person or by proxy of the requisite quorum of our outstanding ordinary shares, par value $0.00166667 per share, at the Meeting, each of the following numbered proposals, which was presented for a vote at the Meeting, was approved by the requisite majority of our shareholders under the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Association: