In 2009, PowerCell was granted a conditional loan of SEK 30 million by the Governmental Swedish Energy Agency. The Swedish Energy Agency has now decided to convert the loan into a grant. The decision means that PowerCell's interest-bearing loan is reduced by SEK 30 million and the grant is reported as other income in the second quarter. The contribution will be reported as an item affecting comparability.

PowerCell is a world leader in hydrogen electric solutions with unique fuel cell stacks and systems. With decades of experience, we use our expertise to accelerate the transition to an emission-free, more sustainable world. We target industries such as aviation, marine, off-road, on-road and stationary power generation. With our cutting-edge products we help our customers to reach net zero emissions already today.

We are headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden with sales globally. PowerCell is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

