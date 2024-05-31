PowerCell Sweden : Government loan converted into grant and generate positive income of SEK 30 million in the second quarter
May 31, 2024 at 05:25 am EDT
Published: 2024-05-31 11:20:00 CEST
PowerCell Sweden AB
Inside information
Government loan converted into grant and generate positive income of SEK 30 million in the second quarter
In 2009, PowerCell was granted a conditional loan of SEK 30 million by the Governmental Swedish Energy Agency. The Swedish Energy Agency has now decided to convert the loan into a grant. The decision means that PowerCell's interest-bearing loan is reduced by SEK 30 million and the grant is reported as other income in the second quarter. The contribution will be reported as an item affecting comparability.
About PowerCell
PowerCell is a world leader in hydrogen electric solutions with unique fuel cell stacks and systems. With decades of experience, we use our expertise to accelerate the transition to an emission-free, more sustainable world. We target industries such as aviation, marine, off-road, on-road and stationary power generation. With our cutting-edge products we help our customers to reach net zero emissions already today.
We are headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden with sales globally. PowerCell is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
To read more about our products and services, visit powercellgroup.com.
This information is information that PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-05-31 11:20 CEST.
Powercell Sweden AB (publ) is a Sweden-based company active in the field of clean energy. It is engaged in the development, manufacture and sales of power systems with fuel cell and reformer technology. Its systems work both fossil and renewable fuels and convert them to hydrogen, which drives the power cells. The Companyâs product offering comprises: Fuel Cell Stack, designed to work in the auxiliary power unit (APU) environment on reformate gas or hydrogen and varying from one to six kilowatts (kW); and PowerPac, a complete electric power-generating unit operating in the range between one and three kW, which uses low sulfur road diesel. The possible applications of its products include telecommunication, transport, power supply to buildings, and military.